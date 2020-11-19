Welcome Hall Mission calls on Montrealers in a major pandemic campaign that unites communities

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - With a rally cry to echo throughout Quebec, Welcome Hall Mission launches Montreal Helps Montreal, a multi-platform campaign uniting all Quebecers under the banner of community.

Welcome Hall Mission, the largest doorway to help for Montrealers in need, launches Montreal Helps Montreal, a bilingual, multi-platform campaign designed to bring people of all ages together to celebrate the strength of community and highlight the ongoing need for support for people suffering in poverty, homelessness, food insecurity, mental health challenges, youth in crisis, job insecurity and more.

For over a month, close to 100 Montrealers generously donated their time to record messages of support for Quebecers in need. Beginning in November and scheduled to last throughout 2021, their voices will be heard on radio, television and social media and their many faces will be seen on billboards throughout the city.

At Welcome Hall Mission our goal is to transform Montreal into a city without chronic homelessness and to eliminate hunger, particularly among children. This goal is especially relevant during the challenging circumstances we are living in the shadow of COVID 19, when people who never thought they would be touched by financial or food insecurity are struggling. As we enter the Holiday season, when giving is top of mind, even though things are different this year, Montreal Helps Montreal is a reminder that Montrealers are counting on Montrealers to give back, including Welcome Hall Mission's annual toy giveaway to over 7,000 children, "Nöel Pour Tous" which begins at the end of November and will run for four weeks.

It's about community helping community and thanks to the many people who eagerly and generously supported our programs by volunteering to participate in the campaign, we can't help but hear one voice that that speaks for all ages and nationalities, coming together to support those less fortunate. It goes to show, that no matter how young or old you are or how much money or time you can afford to give, every little bit helps us get closer to our goal.

-Sam Watts, CEO-Executive Director, Welcome Hall Mission

Montreal Helps Montreal is presented by The Home Depot Canada Foundation, OUTFRONT and The Beat 92.5.

ABOUT WELCOME HALL MISSION

Established in 1892, Welcome Hall Mission is the largest doorway to help for Montrealers in need. We provide hope through concrete actions and effective solutions that include helping people experiencing homelessness find permanent housing, preparing and serving 4,700 meals a week and providing over 3,000 Montrealers per week with free groceries from our Marché Bon Accueil.

SOURCE Welcome Hall Mission

For further information: Chelsea Dufort, Mission Bon Accueil / Welcome Hall Mission, Conseillère en communications/Communications Advisor, T. 514 523-5288, ext. 326, @missionba.com