Wegovy® will provide additional support for people living with obesity – a serious medical condition. Ongoing high global demand for Wegovy® speaks to the considerable unmet need for treatment options. Novo Nordisk will work closely with healthcare providers and regulators to continually assess the level of need along with available supply to help ensure that patients who start treatment can remain on treatment.

Over 8 million Canadian adults are living with obesity and many require support to effectively manage their condition.1 Obesity is a progressive and relapsing chronic disease that has a profound impact on individuals, families and our healthcare systems.2 People living with obesity face substantial bias and stigma, which contribute to poor health outcomes, including increased morbidity and mortality.1

"In Canada, over one in four adults aged 18 and older grapple with the complexities of obesity, a pressing health concern. It's imperative that those living with obesity receive the support and care they rightly deserve," stated Priti Chawla, Executive Director of Obesity Matters. "Shifting the conversation on obesity from blame and shame to empowerment and inclusion is paramount. Access to effective treatment options is crucial for managing this disease effectively."

"Let's end the blame and shame associated with obesity and recognize that obesity is a complicated genetic medical condition, and not a self-imposed personal failure," said Dr. Sean Wharton, internal medicine physician and weight management specialist. "Along with lifestyle interventions and self-love, Wegovy® and similar medications will bring much-needed relief to people living with the challenges and complications of obesity."

"Obesity is a serious medical condition and an area of high unmet need. People living with obesity deserve bias-free access to evidence-based care, including medical nutrition therapy, physical activity, psychological interventions, pharmacotherapy and surgery," said Dr. Sanjeev Sockalingam, Scientific Director of Obesity Canada. "We welcome expanded treatment options to support Canadians living with obesity."

About Wegovy®

Health Canada approved Wegovy® in 2021 as a once-weekly treatment for Canadians living with obesity, supported by the efficacy and safety data from the STEP (Semaglutide Treatment Effect in People with Obesity) clinical trial program.3 In the largest phase 3a trial, STEP 1, results showed that patients taking Wegovy® achieved a mean weight loss of 15 per cent (15 kg) sustained over 68 weeks.3 In addition, 83.5 per cent of patients achieved 5 per cent or more body weight reduction in the Wegovy® arm vs. 31.1 per cent for placebo.3

Participants who received Wegovy® also had clinically meaningful improvements in physical function and treatment benefits were observed in the secondary endpoints including waist circumference and cardiometabolic parameters.3

Wegovy® is also available in the United States, Denmark, Norway, Germany, the UK, Iceland, Switzerland, UAE, Israel, Spain and Japan. In Canada, Wegovy® is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or greater (obesity), or 27 kg/m2 or greater (overweight) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia, or obstructive sleep apnea.3

The most frequently reported adverse events were nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, headache and fatigue.3

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 63,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.ca, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

