TORONTO, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Wedia is thrilled to announce its participation in DX3 2024, Canada's leading conference dedicated to the coming together of retail, marketing, and technology, taking place at Toronto's Congress Centre from April 9 to 10. This pivotal event marks a significant opportunity for Wedia to showcase their cutting-edge insights and developments in Digital Asset Management (DAM) and its crucial role in bolstering international retail brands.

With a keen awareness of the evolving demands in marketing and communication strategies, especially within the retail sector, Wedia is at the forefront of providing both existing and prospective clients with advanced tools essential for navigating the complexities of today's digital landscape.

Our DAM solution, featuring a Media Delivery & Digital Experience module, empowers clients to seamlessly transition their media assets across diverse platforms — from websites and e-commerce platforms to social media and internal communications, all while enabling real-time tracking of campaign performance through comprehensive analytics and reporting.

Highlighting our participation, Vincent Grelier, Wedia's Presales Manager, will lead an insightful workshop on April 9 at 2 p.m. titled "Revolutionize Retail Content Management in 30 minutes." This session is designed to equip retailers with strategies to enhance content experiences, offering a deep dive into the subject for all DX3 attendees.

Supporting future innovations

In our continuous pursuit of innovation, Wedia is proud to introduce Wedia.ai, our revolutionary Generative-AI tool. This innovative solution simplifies the creation of visually compelling images from text prompts and enhances product photoshoots with new backgrounds, setting a new standard in the integration of AI within the retail sector. To further explore the transformative potential of AI in retail, Sébastien Bardoz, our VP of Sales, will participate in the "Leveraging Artificial Intelligence in Retail" panel on April 10 at 2:30 p.m.

"DX3 is proving to be an inspiring moment to reflect on the transformative forces that have impacted the retail and marketing landscape in recent years. It provides a unique platform to unravel the trends and innovations that will undoubtedly mold the future of these dynamic industries." Sébastien Bardoz, VP Sales and Operations for North America at Wedia.

For those interested in understanding further how Wedia and its DAM solution can help their business, Wedia will be happy to meet them at their dedicated stand or through one-on-one meetings.

About Wedia

Listed on Euronext Growth, the Wedia Group is an international player, specializing in B2B SaaS for Digital Asset and Social Media Management.

Through its two offerings, Wedia and Iconosquare, the Group supports its customers (marketers, communicators, e-retailers, social media managers, etc.) in the creation, personalization, distribution and performance review of their content (photos, videos, social media posts, etc.).

These offerings enable the Group's customers to simplify the organization of their marketing content, automate its distribution across different digital and physical channels, and ultimately measure its effectiveness.

The Group's high-end, innovative positioning has been recognized by prestigious customers (Decathlon, Universal, Merck and NASA) and leading technology analysts (Gartner, Forrester and Constellation Research).

To serve its 4,500 customers in over 120 countries, the Wedia Group, based in France, Germany and Canada, can count on more than 100 committed employees.

The Wedia Group achieved 2023 sales of nearly €14 million, of which over 80% comes from SaaS revenue, and is driving its development with a proven mix of controlled organic and external growth.

Contact: Lynn KLEMKE, [email protected]

SOURCE Wedia