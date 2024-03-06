Cybersecurity company's innovative threat protection software fast-tracked to open availability for Government of Canada departments and agencies.

CALGARY, AB, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Wedge Networks Inc., an Alberta cybersecurity company, announced today that the Wedge Absolute Real-time Threat Protection Platform has been added to the Government of Canada's Pathway to Commercialization innovations source list, for direct buy purchase by departments and agencies. Each purchase can be for as much as $8M with no limit on the number of purchases by departments. The source listing will be active for a period of 3 years.

The Departments of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, and Public Services and Procurement Canada, operate the Innovative Solutions Canada Program to accelerate the development and launch of innovative technologies by Canadian companies. An essential feature of the Program is to fast-track procurement of an innovative technology by departments and agencies through the Pathway to Commercialization innovations source list.

The Wedge Platform advances cybersecurity innovation in 3 critical areas.

First, the Wedge cybersecurity platform detects and blocks 'never before seen' malware in milliseconds. In real time, new threats train Wedge's machine learning engine through an autonomous process called 'nucleation' – a critical breakthrough beyond the current known-signature and behaviour-based approaches to malware detection.

Second, through a simple orchestration of security virtual network functions, on an Open Service Bus, connecting 2 deep packet inspection and deep content inspection engines, the Platform supports the continuous integration of new security algorithms for combatting emerging threat types.

Finally, the Platform has extremely flexible configuration options for easy deployment across the full range of customer security architectures from traditional network security gateways, through more-powerful cloud-based defences, and into the most advanced Security Service Edge (SASE/SSE) architectures.

Independent testing and evaluation of the Wedge Platform were conducted in 2023 for Shared Services Canada by Canada's Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks (CENGN). CENGN is an independent, not-for-profit organization that performs testing of promising technologies for small and medium Canadian companies. CENGN is supported by the Governments of Canada and Ontario, and major Canadian telecommunication companies, universities, and colleges.

Wedge Networks CEO, Hongwen Zhang, highlighted the importance of the Government of Canada's decision to add the Wedge Absolute Real-time Threat Protection Platform to the Pathway to Commercialization innovations source list saying, " The new Wedge Platform will deliver advanced, real-time cybersecurity protection to Government of Canada departments and agencies. We are standing up a new Wedge office in Ottawa to provide maximum support to federal government organizations ."

Since incorporation in 2002, Wedge Networks has successfully commercialized its IP in Wedge cybersecurity products and services that have protected the computer infrastructure and operations of government and enterprise customers in over 20 countries.

