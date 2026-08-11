WeCook Launches Month-Long Collaboration with Chef Chuck Hughes

Limited-Time Back-to-School Menu Features Four Exclusive Meals Inspired by the Montréal Chef

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- WeCook, Canada's leading ready-to-eat meal delivery service, today announced a four-week culinary collaboration with celebrated Montréal chef Chuck Hughes. Launching for the back-to-school season, the partnership features four exclusive chef-crafted meals inspired by Hughes' signature flavours and approachable cooking style.

Chef Chuck Hughes and WeCook Executive Chef Gabriel Drapeau

The chef and co-owner of Garde Manger in Old Montréal, Hughes became the first Québec chef, and the youngest Canadian, to win Iron Chef America after defeating Bobby Flay. He later built an international following through his television series, Chuck's Day Off, and his latest cookbook, Chuck's Home Cooking, was shortlisted for a 2025 Taste Canada Award and named one of The Globe and Mail's 100 Best Books of 2024. Beyond his restaurants and television career, Hughes has built a celebrated line of retail products that bring his bold, approachable flavour philosophy into home kitchens across Canada.

For the collaboration, Hughes worked with WeCook's Executive Chef, Gabriel Drapeau, to create four meals showcasing products from his retail collection, including Mild Antipasto, Red Pepper Spread, Tomato Bruschetta, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, and his award-winning Mustard Coleslaw.

"For me, good food doesn't have to be complicated. It starts with great ingredients, simple techniques and big flavours. It was a lot of fun collaborating with the WeCook team and seeing my products used in four completely different meals. We're both proud Montréal brands, and I hope these dishes make the busy back-to-school season a little easier with food that's fresh, comforting and full of flavour," said Chuck Hughes.

The collaboration features four dishes, available across four consecutive weekly menus beginning the week of August 23, 2026. Two dishes will be offered during Weeks One and Two, followed by two new dishes during Weeks Three and Four.

August 23rd and August 30th weeks: Chuck Hughes Antipasto & Bruschetta Salmon with Orzo Chuck Hughes Red Pepper Spread Agnolotti with Chicken

September 6th and September 13th weeks: Chuck Hughes White Balsamic Vinegar Kale & Goat Cheese Harvest Salad Chuck Hughes Reuben-Style Grilled Chicken with Mustard Coleslaw



"Chuck's creativity, authenticity and love of great food make him a natural partner for WeCook," said Michel Gagné, CEO of WeCook. "Together, we've created meals that bring the flavours Canadians know from Chuck's products into convenient, chef-crafted dishes for the busy back-to-school season."

The limited-time menu will be available across WeCook's service area beginning the week of August 23.

About WeCook

Established in 2013, WeCook quickly became a leader in the ready-to-eat market, offering chef-inspired meals, snacks, and beverages. Committed to simplifying mealtime without compromising on quality or taste, WeCook delivers fresh, nutritious meals directly to customers' doors. With an outstanding growth of 1,000% since 2020, the company has created more than 600 jobs, solidifying its position as an industry frontrunner. Operating from a federally licensed production facility in Montréal, WeCook annually delivers over 4.5 million meals to customers across Quebec and Ontario, and major metropolitan areas in the Maritimes and Western Canada from Winnipeg to Vancouver. Their weekly menus of 15 meticulously crafted recipes embody the care WeCook puts into providing fresh and flavourful ready-to-eat meals to an ever-growing number of Canadians.

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SOURCE WeCook meals

Media Contact: Maddie Whittaker, Chimera Collective, [email protected]