WeCook Launches Nationwide Delivery with Expansion into Six New Canadian Markets

WeCook's chef-prepared meals are now available coast to coast.

MONTREAL, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - WeCook, Canada's #1 ready-to-eat meal delivery service, is bringing its chef-crafted meals to Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver. The expansion significantly broadens WeCook's national footprint, building on its established presence in Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritimes with the addition of six new markets across Western Canada. It marks a major milestone in the company's mission to make chef-crafted, ready-to-enjoy meals accessible to Canadians from coast to coast.

The nationwide expansion follows a period of rapid growth for the company, which has grown by more than 1,000% since 2020, created over 600 jobs, and now delivers more than 4 million meals annually. As demand for convenient, high-quality meal solutions continues to rise, WeCook has earned the trust of Canadians through its commitment to locally sourced ingredients, in-house culinary expertise, and continuous innovation. Offering chef-prepared meals in three portion sizes, including family-size options, the company delivers fresh, flavourful solutions designed to fit a range of lifestyles and household needs.

Founded in Montreal in 2013, the company has strategically expanded its business through initiatives such as the launch of WeCook for Business, high-impact brand ambassador partnerships, culinary collaborations, ongoing product innovation, and the introduction of new retail offerings. Together, these initiatives have created new ways for Canadians to experience the brand, while WeCook's entry into six new Western Canadian markets further extends the reach of its direct-to-consumer delivery service.

"At WeCook, we've spent over a decade obsessing over what ready-to-eat food can truly be and we've raised the bar for what Canadians should expect from it," said Michel Gagné, CEO of WeCook. "This expansion will allow us to share that passion, that culinary expertise, and that uncompromising standard with millions more Canadians. We couldn't be prouder of the moment we're in."

Customers in the metro areas of Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver can now order individual and family-size meals from wecookmeals.ca. The service offers a weekly selection of 15 chef-curated meals, developed under the direction of Executive Chef Gabriel Drapeau and delivered fresh to customers' doors.

About WeCook

Established in 2013, WeCook quickly became a leader in the ready-to-eat market, offering chef-developed meals, snacks, and beverages. Committed to simplifying mealtime without compromising on quality or taste, WeCook delivers fresh, nutritious meals directly to customers' doors. With an outstanding growth of 1,000% since 2020, the company has created more than 600 jobs, solidifying its position as an industry frontrunner. Operating from a federally licensed production facility in Montréal, WeCook annually delivers over 4 million meals to customers across Quebec and Ontario, and major metropolitan areas in the Maritimes and Western Canada from Winnipeg to Vancouver. Their weekly menus of 15 meticulously crafted recipes embody the care WeCook puts into providing fresh and flavourful ready-to-eat meals to an ever-growing number of Canadians.

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SOURCE WeCook meals

Media Contact: Maddie Whittaker, [email protected]