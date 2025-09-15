WeCook Becomes a Partner of the RSEQ and Will Invest $400,000 to Support Young Student-Athletes

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - WeCook is joining forces with the RSEQ (Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec) in a strategic 3-year partnership aimed at transforming student-athletes' nutrition and putting health at the heart of performance.

As part of this agreement, WeCook will contribute a minimum of $400,000 to the RSEQ over 3 years to be directly reinvested in teams and members across the province, supporting the next generation of student-athletes and educational leaders.

This major partnership will provide thousands of young people across Québec with access to complete, fresh and balanced meals, designed to accelerate recovery, boost energy, and sustain their academic and athletic perseverance.

"As a Québec-based company, we are proud to support the next generation of local athletes. We firmly believe that health is at the core of success—and it starts with a balanced, nutritious diet. Through this partnership with the RSEQ, we aim to provide families and young athletes with the conditions they need to push themselves and reach their full potential, both athletically and academically." — Michel Gagné, Chief Executive Officer at WeCook

Each breakfast, meal, and snack distributed at competition venues becomes an opportunity to improve endurance, enhance focus, and build healthy habits that will follow today's youth well beyond their sports careers.

"With this agreement, the RSEQ and WeCook are joining forces to place nutrition at the heart of the health and educational success of young people in Québec, while having a positive and lasting impact in schools and communities across the province." — Stéphane Boudreau, Executive Director of the RSEQ

About WeCook

Founded in 2013, WeCook is the leading ready-to-eat meal company delivering in Québec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. With 1,000% growth since 2020 and more than 400 jobs created, the Montréal-based company operates two production centers and delivers 4.5 million meals per year. Through its culinary expertise, large-scale delivery logistics, and integrated technology platform, WeCook makes healthy eating simpler and more accessible for thousands of customers every week, while staying true to its commitment to quality, flavour, and simplicity.

