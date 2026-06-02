Public comments invited on proposed amendments to the Decision Statement

OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is holding a public comment period on proposed amendments to the decision statement for the Lynn Lake Gold Project, an open pit gold mine and metal mill located approximately 1000 kilometres north of Winnipeg, near Lynn Lake, Manitoba.

Why is IAAC holding a public comment period?

When the project's assessment was completed in 2023, it became subject to legally binding conditions that the proponent, Alamos Gold Inc., must comply with throughout the life of the project, including advising IAAC of any proposed changes to the project.

The project changes involve updates to the mine plan and site layout based on detailed engineering, along with an approximately 12% increase in mined tonnage and an expanded open pit footprint. The changes also include adjustments to infrastructure and the project development area, resulting in an approximate 8.2% increase, as well as the removal of the planned diversion channel between Gordon and Farley lakes. In addition, Carr Lake will replace Arbor Lake as the designated monitoring location. IAAC is proposing to modify the decision statement to reflect these project changes.

How can I participate?

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the draft analysis of these proposed changes, which includes proposed amendments to the decision statement. Please note this comment period is strictly about the analysis of the proposed project changes and associated modifications to the decision statement--the decision itself cannot be amended.

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on June 23, 2026. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file. Participants who wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80140). IAAC's draft Analysis Report and the proponent's submission about the proposed project change are also available on the Registry.

For more information on the post-decision phase, please visit IAAC's website at canada.ca/iaac.

Sign-up for project notifications on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

Stay updated by following IAAC on X: @IAAC_AEIC, Facebook: Environment and Natural Resources in Canada, LinkedIn: Impact Assessment Agency of Canada or YouTube: @IAAC_AEIC.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected].