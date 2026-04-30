Webequie First Nation Establishes Community-Led Emergency First Response Team

New paid responders and patient transport services to improve emergency care and community wellbeing

WEBEQUIE FIRST NATION, ON, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Webequie First Nation is strengthening local health and emergency preparedness with the launch of its new Emergency First Response Team (EFRT), a community–led program designed to deliver rapid medical support when emergencies arise.

The EFRT will be made up of trained, paid responders from Webequie, creating meaningful local employment while ensuring emergency care is provided by people who understand the community, its geography, and its unique realities. The program includes a dedicated, transport–capable response vehicle and essential medical equipment to support safe and timely patient transport within the community.

"This program reflects our commitment to caring for our people and building services that are rooted here in Webequie," says Chief Lorraine Whitehead, Chief of Webequie First Nation. "By developing our own emergency response capacity, we are improving access to care and increasing community safety during critical situations."

Training, clinical guidance, and ongoing quality oversight for the EFRT will be delivered in partnership with Ornge, Ontario's air ambulance and critical care transport provider. Responders will receive hands–on, practical training tailored for remote and northern First Nations, with an emphasis on culturally relevant care and local readiness.

The program operates under established medical directives and includes a structured certification and recertification process, continuous quality improvement measures, and support for patient documentation and data management. Together, these elements help ensure consistent, high–quality emergency care until advanced medical services are available.

"Community–based Emergency First Response Teams play a vital role in improving emergency outcomes in remote regions," said Jeff Gunner, Director of Emergency First Response Teams at Ornge. "These teams are available around the clock and are well positioned to respond quickly where access to emergency services can be limited."

The launch of the Emergency First Response Team marks an important step in Webequie First Nation's ongoing efforts to advance health equity, strengthen community capacity, and support self–determined, locally led solutions that serve the long–term needs of its members.

SOURCE Emergency First Response Team

Chief Lorraine Whitehead, [email protected], Ph: (807) 353-6531; Ornge Media, 1-888-229-8115, [email protected]