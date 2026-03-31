Deer Lake First Nation Introduces Emergency First Response Team

New initiative strengthens urgent care and patient transport in remote northern Ontario

DEER LAKE FIRST NATION, ON, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - A new Emergency First Response Team (EFRT) program is launching in Deer Lake First Nation, bringing trained responders and essential equipment to handle medical emergencies until professional care arrives.

Under the EFRT program, paid first responders trained in advanced first aid and CPR will be available to respond to medical calls in a patient transport vehicle. Teams will receive ongoing support from Ornge, Ontario's provider of air ambulance and critical care transport services. Training will be hands-on and culturally relevant, designed for the realities of remote and northern regions.

"This marks an important milestone for Deer Lake First Nation," said Chief Lenard Mamakeesick. "By building our own emergency response capacity, we are taking proactive steps to protect the health and safety of our people."

Jeffrey Gunner, Ornge's Director of Emergency First Response, highlighted the program's long-term vision: "Our goal is to help create Indigenous-led emergency response systems. By supporting, equipping and training responders in Deer Lake First Nation, we're assisting First Nations in improving patient safety and building local capacity for the future."

The EFRT initiative is part of a broader effort to improve health equity in northern Ontario. Ornge will supply Deer Lake First Nation with a transport vehicle, stretchers, and critical medical supplies, including AEDs. The ultimate aim is for First Nations to sustain and expand emergency response services independently.

SOURCE Emergency First Response Team

Chief Lenard Mamakeesick, 807-775-2141, [email protected]