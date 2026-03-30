Bearskin Lake First Nation Launches Emergency First Response Team to Strengthen Local Healthcare

BEARSKIN LAKE FIRST NATION, ON, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Bearskin Lake First Nation has introduced a new Emergency First Response Team (EFRT), marking a major step forward in community-led healthcare and emergency preparedness. The initiative ensures that residents have immediate, reliable support during medical emergencies, bridging the gap until professional services arrive.

"This program gives us the tools, training, and confidence to respond when urgent situations arise," said Chief Leon Marshall Beardy. "It's about protecting our families and making sure emergency care is available when every minute counts."

The EFRT program provides:

Local responders trained in advanced first aid and CPR

A patient transport vehicle to safely move individuals between homes, the clinic, and the airport

Medical equipment including AEDs, stretchers, and other essential supplies

Training designed to reflect the realities and culture of northern and remote communities

Ornge, Ontario's provider of air ambulance and critical care transport, will oversee training and provide ongoing support.

"Our role is to stand alongside the community," said Jeff Gunner, Director of Emergency First Response Teams. "By providing equipment, training, and guidance, we will help ensure local responders can deliver care with confidence and skill."

With this launch, Bearskin Lake joins a growing movement of First Nations communities building Indigenous-led healthcare solutions through this initiative. The EFRT program reflects a commitment to self-determination, resilience, and equity, ensuring that residents in remote regions have access to timely and effective emergency care.

SOURCE Emergency First Response Team

Media Contact: Council Member Ardelle Kamenawatamin, 807-212-2845, [email protected]