Keewaywin Lake First Nation Launches Emergency First Response Team to Strengthen Local Healthcare

KEEWAYWIN FIRST NATION, ON, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Keewaywin First Nation is strengthening its local emergency preparedness with the launch of a community-based Emergency First Response Team (EFRT). This new program enhances the community's ability to respond quickly and effectively when medical emergencies occur, ensuring residents receive immediate support while additional healthcare services are on the way.

"Our community has taken an important step toward greater safety and self-reliance," said Chief Chris Kakegamic. "This team gives us the training, equipment, and readiness we need to act fast in urgent situations and protect the well-being of our people."

The EFRT program beings several new resources to Keewaywin, including:

Community members trained in advanced first aid and CPR

A dedicated patient transport vehicle for moving individuals to the clinic or airport

Medical tools such as AEDs, stretchers, and other life-saving equipment

Training approaches grounded in the realities and cultural context of northern, remote communities

Ornge, Ontario's provider of air ambulance and critical care transport, is supporting the program through training and ongoing mentorship.

"Our focus is to work in partnership with Keewaywin," said Jeff Gunner, Director of Emergency First Response Teams. "With the right tools and training, local responders can deliver timely, skilled care when it matters most."

Keewaywin First Nation becomes part of a growing network of First Nations communities advancing Indigenous-led approaches to emergency care. The EFRT program reinforces community resilience and ensures residents have access to rapid, culturally informed support in times of crisis.

SOURCE Emergency First Response Team

Media Contact: Chief Chris Kakegamic, [email protected], 807-771-1210, Toll Free: 1-866-437-9505