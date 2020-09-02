WebCie chosen to help Pizza Giant serve French posts and act as social community manager for Facebook

MONTREAL, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Domino's Pizza of Canada Ltd. ("Domino's Pizza"), selects WebCie MTL Inc. ("WebCie") to assist the pizza giant deliver a more "Québécois" voice to their Quebec Facebook and Instagram channels.

Domino's Pizza, located in Tecumseh, Ontario, chooses Montreal-based digital marketing agency WebCie, to provide: "colloquial" French translation services and Social Listening services for Domino's Pizza's Quebec French community.

The services being provided by WebCie to Domino's Pizza originates from the pizza company's desire to have a more Quebec footprint with regards to the voice used on its francophone social media channels.

Mr. Steve Karagioules, director of human resources at Domino's Pizza and native Montrealer, was tasked with the responsibility of identifying candidate agencies that would be able to meet Domino's Pizza's needs. Mr. Karagioules submitted WebCie's candidacy early on in the search for a Montreal-based agency.

WebCie was ultimately selected to perform said tasks for the pizza behemoth as they were able to demonstrate a high level of proficiency with everyday translation services geared at social media and an ability to respond to inbound messages in a timely manner due to a focus on hyper-responsive service.

Quotes:

Mr. Aylwin is delighted to have been awarded the contract and reiterates that, "Domino's Pizza was looking for people from here. People that would know how to deal with clients from Lévis to Gatineau or Sherbrooke and so on. Culture in Quebec is distinct from others provinces and we have a duty to provide that distinctness to Domino's Pizza."

"WebCie has every hope of growing its Social listening and colloquial French translation service for other national businesses looking for a more organic footprint in the Quebec market." Mr. Aylwin also said.

About WebCie:

Our digital marketing agency was founded in 2016 in modest offices in Montreal-North. Our company prides itself on providing internet marketing services to small and medium-sized businesses. WebCie has also achieved certification in Google Ads Search and is a Microsoft Advertising Certified Professional.

Our services are

Search engine marketing (SEM);

Local Search Engine Optimization (SEO Services);

Social media management (SMM), monitoring and listening services;

Website design with front end/back-end service capabilities;

Online reputation management.

