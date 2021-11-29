Web Space Launch: Commission indépendante sur les caribous forestiers et montagnards

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The web space of the Commission indépendante sur les caribous forestiers et montagnards is now online on the Consultation Québec platform. Citizens and groups who so wish may visit to learn more about the Commission's composition and mandate and to consult a variety of caribou reference documents, including:

Various documents on woodland caribou habitat management.

Information on woodland and mountain caribou population monitoring, including inventory reports.

Action plans, management plans and other documents produced by the Gaspésie mountain caribou and woodland caribou restoration teams.

A summary document presenting the steps taken by the Québec government in the period 2019 to 2021 to preserve woodland and mountain caribou populations.

A review of the literature on the factors underlying the decline of Québec's woodland caribou populations and the Gaspésie mountain caribou population. This document, which constitutes a factual profile of the species' current status, will serve as input for the Commission's work.

In the coming weeks, the Commission will publish the details of two scenarios on which it will consult the general public and stakeholders, including Indigenous communities, in regions with woodland or mountain caribou populations. The regions to be visited are:

Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Charlevoix (Capitale-Nationale)

Côte-Nord

Gaspésie

Nord-du-Québec

Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean

The list of towns to be visited and the times of the hearings will be published at a later date. Citizens from other regions may express their views by sending a brief to the Commission.

"The launch of our web space is a key step in our work. The documents available in this space will serve as a single knowledge base for anyone seeking information as they form their opinions. This information will be extremely valuable next winter, when we meet with citizens, Indigenous communities and stakeholders in the regions concerned to discuss solutions that will help ensure the long-term survival of woodland and mountain caribou populations."

Nancy Gélinas, President of the Commission indépendante sur les caribous forestiers et montagnards

About the Commission

The Commission has been tasked with visiting regions that have woodland and mountain caribou populations in order to meet with citizens, Indigenous communites and stakeholders and hear their opinions of two scenarios designed to foster the self-sufficiency of the caribou populations in the areas concerned. After the hearings, which will be held in the winter of 2022, the Commission will make recommendations to the Government, based on the information it receives. These recommendations will then fuel the Government's reflections on the future woodland and mountain caribou strategy.

