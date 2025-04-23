Weathering the storm: Tarion shares helpful tips for Ontario new homeowners

TORONTO, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - As extreme weather events like high winds, freezing rain and flash floods become more frequent in Ontario, Tarion is reminding new homeowners to check their homes for damage after major storms.

"This spring we have seen ice storms and extreme weather impact many parts of the province, and unfortunately, it looks like it won't be the last severe weather we see this season," says Peter Balasubramanian, President and CEO of Tarion, the independent consumer protection organization that administers Ontario's new home warranty program. "That's why it's so important for new homeowners to inspect their property, take steps to weather-proof it, and stay on top of seasonal maintenance this spring."

Owners of newly built homes should stay alert to storm-related damage and its potential impacts. Water penetration resulting from things like excessive rainfall or ice damming can lead to costly surprises if not addressed.

Weather-related damage may be covered if it results from a builder defect or failure to meet the Ontario Building Code (OBC) (e.g., improper exterior cladding that leads to water penetration). However, damage caused by severe weather itself—such as flooding or wind — is generally handled through your home insurance provider.

If you are unsure, speak with your builder and check the Homeowner section on Tarion.com.

Tarion tips for new homeowners after a storm:

Check inside your home for signs of water damage in the basement or around windows and doors following a major storm. Burst pipes or backed-up watermains can cause flooding or leaks, which should be addressed promptly to prevent further issues like mould or even structural damage.





Inspect the exterior of your home for any storm-related damage such as fallen branches, loose siding, or damage to decks and railings. Remove debris from downspouts and walkways – and ensure water isn't pooling in areas around the home's foundation which can cause moisture buildup and water penetration into your home.





Review your home insurance policy to understand what types of damage are covered. If you discover damage after a storm, document it thoroughly – take clear photos or videos of the affected areas, note the date and details of the storm, and keep receipts or estimates for any necessary repairs. Then, contact your insurance provider promptly to begin the claims process.

"At Tarion, we know that owning a newly built home comes with a learning curve—especially as weather events become more severe," says Balasubramanian . "Our goal is to help homeowners protect their investment, understand their warranty rights, and get the support they need if issues arise."

The best defence against storm damage is a good offence

To make sure your home is prepared to weather storms, here are some spring maintenance musts:

Keep water moving away from your home. Clean eavestroughs, gutters, and downspouts to ensure rainwater drains away properly. Clear any remaining ice from walkways, window wells, and around the foundation. Pooling water near the home can lead to basement leaks, mould, and structural damage. If you live in a condominium, clearing and maintaining common areas is typically the responsibility of your property manager. However, homeowners may be responsible for maintaining features like balconies, terraces, or ground-level entrances that are part of the individual unit.





Clean eavestroughs, gutters, and downspouts to ensure rainwater drains away properly. Clear any remaining ice from walkways, window wells, and around the foundation. Pooling water near the home can lead to basement leaks, mould, and structural damage. If you live in a condominium, clearing and maintaining common areas is typically the responsibility of your property manager. However, homeowners may be responsible for maintaining features like balconies, terraces, or ground-level entrances that are part of the individual unit. Inspect exterior finishes. Check all windows, doors, and exterior walls for cracks in caulking, peeling paint, or gaps in siding that could let in moisture. These small issues can worsen over time and contribute to water damage if not addressed early.





Check all windows, doors, and exterior walls for cracks in caulking, peeling paint, or gaps in siding that could let in moisture. These small issues can worsen over time and contribute to water damage if not addressed early. Your landscaping can have an impact. The ground around your home should slope away from the foundation to help direct water away from the structure. Avoid altering this slope during landscaping or garden projects, as even small changes can cause water to pool near the home and lead to problems.





The ground around your home should slope away from the foundation to help direct water away from the structure. Avoid altering this slope during landscaping or garden projects, as even small changes can cause water to pool near the home and lead to problems. Inspect outdoor structures for wear. As temperatures rise, take time to examine your deck, patio, and exterior stairs for signs of damage. Look for loose or wobbly railings, exposed nails or screws, and boards that are cracked, warped, or splintered. Identifying and addressing these issues early can help prevent safety hazards and extend the life of your outdoor spaces.

For more tips, visit www.tarion.com .

About Tarion

As an independent not-for-profit organization established by the provincial government, Tarion provides Ontario's new home buyers and owners with peace of mind that their purchase is safeguarded through the province's new home warranty and protection program. Tarion supports consumer protection by providing free tools, guides and resources to help homeowners understand their builder's warranty and navigate warranty claims with confidence. When a builder does not meet their warranty commitments, Tarion offers guidance to help homeowners ensure they receive the coverage they are entitled to, and, when necessary, steps in to help resolve warranty claims. Learn more: https://www.tarion.com/ .

SOURCE Tarion

For media requests, please contact: Andrew Donnachie, [email protected]