Helping your home manage the heat: Tips from Tarion to keep your home comfortable when the temperature rises

Air conditioners and heat pumps are essential for keeping your home at a comfortable temperature. They also improve air quality, control moisture levels and help manage your energy bills.

To ensure your air conditioner does all the jobs you need it to do, it's important to keep up with necessary maintenance. For instance, dirty air filters can spread dust and allergens, and blocked drain lines can lead to mold growth.

For newly built homes, air conditioning units are covered for a year under the builder warranty if they're purchased and installed by the builder. This warranty, backed by Tarion, covers situations such as an air conditioner not being installed yet or not providing any cooling to the home at all. If there are problems with the unit itself, this may be covered by the manufacturer's warranty depending upon the issue.

"We know how important air conditioning can be for health and well-being during a heat wave," says Peter Balasubramanian, Tarion's CEO. "We encourage homeowners to be proactive with maintenance and – if there are issues covered by the builder's warranty – we can help make sure the builder addresses them, or intervene directly if needed." If an air conditioning system fails completely during the summer months, it may qualify as an emergency which triggers an expedited claims process. More information about coverage and making an air conditioning warranty claim can be found on Tarion.com.

Tarion tips to keep your AC in tip top shape during cooling season

Like other parts of a home, air conditioners require regular maintenance to work well. Here are a few things we recommend:

Clean the outdoor condenser unit. Regular maintenance includes cleaning the condenser coils and fan blades, and removing any leaves or debris trapped inside the unit. Also clear away any branches, weeds, or other items around the unit that can block airflow and affect performance.

Change the air filter regularly. This improves indoor air quality and helps your air conditioning system work efficiently. A clean filter reduces strain on the unit, which can lower electricity bills and extend the unit's lifespan. Replace the air filter every three months, or 90 days, or more often if you have pets or allergies. Schedule a tune up. A qualified HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) technician can perform all the maintenance tasks required to keep your air conditioner running smoothly and catch issues early. Experts recommend scheduling a service appointment once a year, ideally before you turn on your air conditioner for the first time.

Other tips to help your home stay cool

Maintaining your air conditioner is just one way to improve your indoor environment during summer. Here are more tips you can consider to manage the heat and humidity in your home:

Check the seals around windows and doors. If too much outside air gets in, it will be harder and more expensive to keep your home cool. Keep an eye out for cracks, gaps, or missing caulking.

Keep your home at a consistent temperature if possible. Whether you use a traditional or a smart thermostat, make sure it's working properly and avoid big temperature swings which use more energy and make your AC work harder.

Whether you use a traditional or a smart thermostat, make sure it's working properly and avoid big temperature swings which use more energy and make your AC work harder. Invest in a hygrometer. This tool measures the humidity levels inside your home and helps you keep on top of humidity to avoid the discomfort and risks of high humidity.

This tool measures the humidity levels inside your home and helps you keep on top of humidity to avoid the discomfort and risks of high humidity. Use your HRV/ERV to control heat and humidity in your home. A Heat Recovery Ventilator (HRV) or Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) are part of the heating and ventilation systems of some homes. They provide fresh air by exchanging indoor air with outdoor air, helping to regulate temperature. ERVs can also remove humidity from the air.

About Tarion

As an independent not-for-profit organization established by the provincial government, Tarion provides Ontario's new home buyers and owners with peace of mind that their purchase is safeguarded through the province's new home warranty and protection program. Tarion supports consumer protection by providing free tools, guides and resources to help homeowners understand their builder's warranty and navigate warranty claims with confidence. When a builder does not meet their warranty commitments, Tarion offers guidance to help homeowners ensure they receive the coverage they are entitled to, and, when necessary, steps in to help resolve warranty claims. Learn more: https://www.tarion.com/.

