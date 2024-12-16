Wealth One Bank of Canada Reinforces Commitment to Affordable Banking with New Free Services

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Wealth One Bank of Canada is pleased to announce several revisions to its Service & Fee Schedule. In a time where managing day-to-day expenses is increasingly challenging, WealthONE is making several banking services free, including unlimited monthly bill payments, and sending Interac e-Transfer®. Clients will continue to enjoy receiving Interac e-Transfer® without any fees and making free transfers between their WealthONE High Interest Savings Account (HISA) and their linked accounts at other financial institutions.

Designed to enhance affordability and accessibility for all Canadians this new service fee schedule, effective December 16, 2024, underscores the bank's mission to "make banking affordable for all Canadians" while aligning with the federal government's focus on supporting cost-effective financial services.

"We are committed to empowering Canadians with transparent, affordable banking solutions that support their financial needs and goals," said Barry Ferguson, Chief Operating Officer at WealthONE. "Our approach to developing and improving our products and services places customers at the forefront. This approach places emphasis on acting on customer feedback with the end goal of developing products and services customers truly love and get value from. By embracing this we know that what we deliver is what Canadians need and want."

View the complete WealthONE Account Service Fees: https://www.wealthonebankofcanada.com/Bank/Account+service+fees

A federally chartered Canadian Schedule 1 digital bank opened 2016, providing Canadians across the county with a safe, convenient, and responsive experience for their everyday banking, borrowing, savings and investing needs. WealthONE was recently recognized by Forbes Advisor as one of Canada's Top 3 Best Online Banks https://www.forbes.com/advisor/ca/banking/best-online-banks/

Wealth One Bank of Canada is a proud member of the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC). For more information about WealthONE, please visit: https://www.wealthonebankofcanada.com/About+Us/Why+WealthONE

