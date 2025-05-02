Wealth One Bank of Canada launches Innovative Online Client Acquisition Platform

Wealth One Bank of Canada ('WealthONE') is adopting a cloud-based onboarding platform to deliver a seamless and secure online account opening experience for all new clients.

TORONTO, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Wealth One Bank of Canada announced today that its digital banking enhancement will enable clients to open new GIC, RSP, TFSA and high interest savings accounts (HISA) securely from anywhere, anytime, on any device in just minutes.

"Our new online account opening process makes it easier than ever to join WealthONE Bank," said Barry Ferguson, WealthONE Chief Operating Officer. "This also represents another significant milestone as we continue to transform the client experience at WealthONE. Late last year we introduced a revised Service & Fee Schedule, Wealth One Bank of Canada Reinforces Commitment to Affordable Banking with New Free Services, offering Canadians transparent, affordable banking solutions to support their financial needs and goals."

"Our partnership with the Canadian fintech thirdstream technologies further elevates our digital banking capabilities and brings an enhanced level of convenience, security and easy access to our popular savings and investments products. This investment," said Ferguson, "further aligns with the bank's broader strategy to embrace digital innovation and solidify its intention to be a leader in the evolving landscape of modern banking."

"Known for its user-friendly interface, the thirdstream platform makes it the ideal choice for WealthONE's vision of enhancing accessibility and convenience for its rapidly growing client base." said Keith Ginter, CEO of thirdsteam. "WealthONE's decision to deploy this platform underscores its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in financial services."

About Wealth One Bank of Canada

A federally chartered Canadian Schedule 1 digital bank, headquartered in Toronto ON provides Canadians across the county with a safe, convenient, and responsive experience for their everyday banking, borrowing, savings and investing needs. WealthONE was recently recognized by Forbes Advisor as one of Canada's Top 3 Best Online Banks: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/ca/banking/best-online-banks/.

Wealth One Bank of Canada is a member of the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC). For more information about WealthONE, please visit: https://www.wealthonebankofcanada.com/About+Us/Why+WealthONE

© 2024 Wealth One Bank of Canada. All rights reserved.

WealthONE is a registered trade name of Wealth One Bank of Canada in all provinces except Quebec.

About thirdstream:

Headquartered in Lethbridge, AB, thirdstream provides digital account opening solutions, online and in-branch, serving financial institutions across Canada. The platform is cloud-deployed on Microsoft Azure, designed for financial institutions targeting consumers anywhere, anytime, from any device. To learn more about thirdstream, please visit: https://www.thirdstream.ca/

SOURCE Wealth One Bank of Canada

For media inquiries, please contact: Amy He, Director Marketing & Communications, Wealth One Bank of Canada, [email protected]