Wealth One Bank of Canada appoints Barry Ferguson as new Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Wealth One Bank of Canada, a leading federally chartered Schedule 1 digital bank today announced that Barry Ferguson has been named Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Ferguson joined the bank in 2020 as its Chief Marketing Officer and in early 2021 assumed additional responsibilities for the bank's operations and information technology divisions.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Ferguson spearheaded a strategic transformation that recognized customers' changing needs and positioned the bank well to capitalize on growth opportunities across all lines of business. As a member of the senior executive team, Mr. Ferguson lead WealthONE's rebranding and digital transformation, talent strategies, and secured numerous strategic channel partnerships with industry leading brokerage and advisory firms.

"Barry is the right person to continue helping lead WealthONE," said the Bank's President & CEO, Paul Leonard. "Barry's extensive skills and strong leadership experience will help the Bank remain focused on its mission to build a digital bank that provides a tailored suite of financial products and solutions that all Canadians want and need to achieve their personal and professional goals."

"The future of every banking organization depends on the development and implementation of a strategic plan that is well thought out and executed. Our leadership team at WealthONE has been very proactive and committed to create a differentiated experience for our customers, strategic business partners and our staff and that is enabling us a young bank to succeed in a very crowded, mature industry," stated Barry Ferguson.

"WealthONE has a deep bench of proven executives with the experience and leadership capabilities needed for the future. We remain focused on driving the next phase of growth for the Bank by continuing to innovate and collaborate. Barry's contributions and the continued commitment of our entire leadership team and staff will enable us to deliver on our stated purpose of making access to much needed financial services a welcoming experience for all Canadians," concluded Daryl Yeo, chairman of board of directors for Wealth One Bank of Canada.

WealthONE is a full-service online digital bank headquartered in Toronto, ON. WealthONE provides clients with a safe, convenient, and responsive experience for their everyday banking, borrowing, savings and investing needs. Wealth One Bank of Canada is a proud member of CDIC. For detailed information about Wealth One Bank of Canada please visit us at: https://www.wealthonebankofcanada.com.

