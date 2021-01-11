Wealth One Bank of Canada announces a strategic partnership with Smart Money Invest to provide online investment advice to its clients

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Wealth One Bank of Canada, a Schedule 1 Bank, today announced a strategic partnership with Smart Money Capital Management Inc. (Smart Money Invest) to provide online investment advice to its clients.

"We are excited about our new partnership with the team at Smart Money Invest. We were drawn to their industry-leading technology and investment management capability when we began looking for a partner who could offer a superior online investing experience for our clients", said Paul Leonard, CEO of WealthONE Bank. "Their commitment to delivering outstanding personalized service confirmed that we had found a partner who helps us expand our line-up of investment products and one who shares our mission of helping our clients choose safe, sound, investment solutions to grow and protect their wealth."

"Our clients are technologically savvy and expect their Bank to provide innovative solutions and a seamless, first-class customer experience. We have a deep understanding of our clients evolving needs and know what's important to them, so adding Smart Money Invest to our line-up allows us to enrich the life of our clients beyond their core banking needs," said Barry Ferguson, head of marketing and strategy at WealthONE Bank.

Smart Money invests in U.S., Canadian and Global stocks and bonds through the use of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and uses the ETFs to deliver low-cost, diversified, professionally-managed investment portfolios designed to maximize client's personal objectives.

"We are extremely pleased to form this strategic partnership with WealthONE Bank to bring innovative and comprehensive, low cost, investment advice to their clients. The team at WealthONE Bank have demonstrated a strong understanding of their core client base and I am proud to be working with an institution so committed to improving their client's overall wealth," said Nauvzer Babul, Founder and CEO of Smart Money Capital Management. "As WealthONE expands their product offering, we are delighted to be chosen as one of their partners."

About Wealth One Bank of Canada:

Opened in 2016, Wealth One Bank of Canada is a Canadian Schedule 1 bank uniquely positioned to support the growth in the Canadian Chinese market by offering a full-service online and mobile banking experience and retail locations in the Greater Toronto and Vancouver markets. For more information about WealthONE Bank, please visit us at: www.wealthonebankofcanada.com

About Smart Money Capital Management Inc.:

Smart Money Invest is a Portfolio Management Company launched in 2015 by experienced investment industry professionals including founder Nauvzer Babul, previously a BMO Capital Markets executive. The company's vision is to offer a better investing alternative at a fraction of the cost and provide the best technology to make investing accessible to everyone. Safe and sound investment advice based on risk tolerance, and personalized portfolios are hallmarks of the company's success. www.smartmoneyinvest.ca

