The Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win® contest is celebrating its 40ᵗʰ anniversary starting on Feb. 23 and Tims® is confirming that guests will be able to play the game not only on the Tims app, but also through the iconic pastime of Rolling Up The Rim on their hot beverage cups while supplies last!

There are over 30 million prizes available to be won through playing Roll Up To Win on hot beverage cups and in the Tim Hortons app including one of seven 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz vehicles, vacations and VIP experiences, electronics, gift cards, cash, plus over eight million donuts and over 17 million coffees!

TORONTO, February 18, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win contest is back starting Feb. 23 and to celebrate its 40ᵗʰ anniversary, Tims is announcing that the beloved annual tradition of Rolling Up The Rim on hot beverage cups for a chance to win amazing prizes will return this year and continue to be a key part of future contests.

We heard you, Canada: The iconic Tim Hortons® tradition of Rolling Up The Rim is back and will continue to be a part of future contests (CNW Group/Tim Hortons) We heard you, Canada: The iconic Tim Hortons® tradition of Rolling Up The Rim is back and will continue to be a part of future contests (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"For decades, Canadians looked forward every spring to Rolling Up The Rim of their coffee cups at Tims and we always heard they loved the tradition of winning a free coffee – a little thing that could make their day – as well as the chance of winning a grand prize like a new car," said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

"When we brought Rolling Up The Rim back last spring, the response was incredible and we were reminded how important this iconic Tims tradition is for our guests. So, we're thrilled to share that Rolling Up The Rim of our cups is coming back – starting on Feb. 23 – and not just for this year, but for years to come."

Here are the many ways guests can earn Rolls to play Roll Up To Win:

Guests can receive Roll Up To Win hot beverage cups with a Roll to reveal under the rim while supplies last.

Guests can earn more Rolls from Feb. 23 through March 22 when they scan for Tims Rewards™! Tims Rewards members will earn one digital Roll for each eligible purchase of a select hot or cold beverage, breakfast sandwich or wrap, or lunch or dinner food item!

Tims Rewards members earn double the digital Rolls when they order in the app by placing a mobile order for pickup at the restaurant or with Tims Delivery.

Tims Rewards members will also receive an additional digital Roll when they bring their own reusable cup to their local Tims with purchase of an eligible hot or cold beverage and scan for Tims Rewards.

Tims Rewards members can earn three digital Rolls for each eligible purchase of a Tims at Home product and Tims retail merchandise at a Tim Hortons restaurant and scan for Tims Rewards.

Tims Rewards members can also earn three digital Rolls for each eligible purchase of a Tims at Home product from participating grocery retailers or TimShop® products from TimShop.ca after submitting a valid receipt through timsathomepromotion.ca.

The prizes for this year's Roll Up To Win contest include:

VIP Experience Prize – with Digital Rolls - consisting of choice of 1 available experience: SiriusXM All Access VIP Experience To Go Beyond the Front Row Cirque du Soleil 2 Night Big Top VIP Premiere Getaway Package NHL® Game Day Experience for 2 Simons VIP Shopping Spree

Volkswagen All-Electric ID. Buzz – with Cup and Digital Rolls

7-Night All Inclusive Vacation for 2 with SellOffVacations and RIU Hotels & Resorts – with Cup and Digital Rolls

Hisense 98" Class QD5 Series QLED 4K Google TV – with Cup Rolls

Hisense 55" Class QD7 Series MiniLED ULED 4K Fire TV – with Digital Rolls

2026 Sun Tracker Party Barge 16 DLX with Mercury 20 HP Fourstroke and Trailer – with Cup and Digital Rolls

2025 Tracker Off Road 600 ATV – with Digital Rolls

$50 Bass Pro Shops E-Gift Card – with Digital Rolls

Endy Bedroom Makeover – with Cup Rolls

$50 Endy Gift Code – with Digital Rolls

Free Endy Mattress – with Digital Rolls

6 Months of SiriusXM – for the car or on the app – with Digital Rolls

Vida by PADERNO Stainless Steel 5-Burner Gas BBQ Griddle – with Digital Rolls

$10 Simons Gift Card – with Digital Rolls

Year of Free Dry Dog or Cat Food from Pet Valu ® Family of Stores/Chico – with Digital Rolls

$15 Pet Valu ® Family of Brands Stores/Chico ® In-Store Gift Card – with Digital Rolls

Kobo Libra Colour eReader Bundle – with Digital Rolls

Journie Rewards Gas Gift Card – with Digital Rolls

5c/L off Gas Discout on Your Next Fill, Up to 100L – with Digital Rolls

instax mini 41™ instant camera + Film Bundle – with Digital Rolls

instax mini Link 3™ Smartphone printer + Film Bundle – with Digital Rolls

$1,000 Rakuten Cash – with Digital Rolls

$25 Rakuten Cash – with Digital Rolls

$10 Rakuten Cash – with Digital Rolls

Free Movies for a Year with Cineplex® – with Digital Rolls

CineClub™ Annual Membership – with Digital Rolls

Crave Standard With Ads Subscription - 2 months on us (available to new and reactivating customers)– with Digital Rolls

TSN+ Subscription 2 months on us (available to new and reactivating customers)– with Digital Rolls

$20 Uber Eats Digital Gift Card – with Digital Rolls

Too Good To Go Voucher Code – with Digital Rolls

Limited Edition Tim Hortons x Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphone – with Digital Rolls

Skullcandy 40% off discount code for Skullcandy.ca – with Digital Rolls

3Month Subscription to The Athletic – with Digital Rolls

TimShop.ca Tims Retro and Hockey products – with Digital Rolls

Coffees & Donuts – with Cup and Digital Rolls

$25 Tims Gift Card – with Digital Rolls

Tims Rewards Points – with Digital Rolls

For more details and more contest information, visit rolluptowin.ca

Rules apply. Canada only. No purchase necessary. Starts February 23/26 and ends March 22/26, cup roll period will close once cups have been depleted (check in-restaurant before ordering). Open to residents of Canada aged 13+ (14+ in Quebec). Registered Tims Rewards™ account required to reveal digital rolls. All digital rolls must be revealed by April 3, 2026. Skill-testing question required. See www.rolluptowin.ca or visit the app for full contest rules and regulations. © Tim Hortons, 2026.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

[email protected]