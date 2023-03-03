MONTREAL, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - March 4 is the annual International HPV Awareness Day (IHAD), led by the International Papillomavirus Society (IPVS). Why does this matter? 4 out of 5 Canadians will contract at least one type of HPV (Human papillomavirus) in their lifetime. This virus can lead to nine different cancers: cancers of the tonsils, vocal cords, tongue, throat, anus, cervix, vulva, vagina, and penis. The good news is that these cancers can be prevented. Your best defense is to get the HPV vaccine.



For women and people with a cervix, getting regular cervical screening (the HPV test or the PAP test) detects pre-cancers and allows for effective treatment options. In fact, the HPV vaccine, combined with regular cervical screening, can prevent cervical cancer.

With greater awareness, equitable access to the HPV vaccine, and regular cervical screening, we have the tools to eliminate HPV-related cancers and reach the World Health Organization's targets for 2030 to be on the path to eliminating cervical cancer.

We CAN eliminate HPV and create one less worry for us, for our loved ones and for the world.

For more information: https://hpvglobalaction.org/hpv-info/

About HPV Global Action

Founded in 2006, we raise awareness of sex-positive inclusive sexual and reproductive health through the implementation of comprehensive programs, while emphasizing HPV and its potential consequences. We empower culturally and ideologically diverse communities across the globe through the dissemination of critical, evidence-based knowledge. We bring together provincial/territorial, federal, and global leaders to provide solutions on best practices and policies on HPV prevention, cervical screening and access to treatment.

