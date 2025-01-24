White Paper: Canada's Strategy to Combat HPV-Related Consequences and Eliminate Cervical Cancer
MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - A new white paper from leading experts spells out global best practices and outlines key strategies to overcome barriers in Human Papillomavirus (HPV) prevention and cervical screening with a ground-breaking roadmap to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health threat in Canada.
The white paper focuses on:
The report emphasizes immediate action, calling for a national registry to track HPV vaccination and cervical screening progress, adequate public health funding, and enhanced collaboration among healthcare professionals, policymakers, NGOs, and community leaders. This commitment will ensure Canada can achieve significant reductions in HPV-related cancers and eliminate cervical cancer.
This ambitious vision positions Canada as a leader in global cervical cancer prevention and embraces a model for equitable healthcare innovation.
Established in 2006, HPV Global Action is committed to spreading globally, inclusive information on sexual and reproductive health. Our mission involves implementing comprehensive educational programs with a focus on gynaecological cancers, HPV and its consequences. We promote equity, inclusivity and empowerment, particularly where diverse cultures and ideologies intersect, by disseminating critical, evidence-based information. Collaborating with provincial, territorial, federal, and global leaders, we also advocate for best practices and equitable policies concerning HPV prevention, cervical screening, and access to treatment for HPV, HPV-related diseases/cancers, gynaecological cancers, and broader health issues impacting women and people with a cervix.
