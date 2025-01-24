White Paper: Canada's Strategy to Combat HPV-Related Consequences and Eliminate Cervical Cancer

MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - A new white paper from leading experts spells out global best practices and outlines key strategies to overcome barriers in Human Papillomavirus (HPV) prevention and cervical screening with a ground-breaking roadmap to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health threat in Canada.

The white paper focuses on:

Enhancing HPV Vaccination Coverage : Prioritizing equitable access through targeted innovative programs, mobile clinics, and the integration of HPV vaccination into routine healthcare as the most effective delivery methods.

: Prioritizing equitable access through targeted innovative programs, mobile clinics, and the integration of HPV vaccination into routine healthcare as the most effective delivery methods. Advancing Cervical Screening : Implementing HPV primary testing as a standard, introducing HPV self-sampling options to boost participation, and leveraging digital tools and AI to improve cervical screening uptake and adherence.

: Implementing HPV primary testing as a standard, introducing HPV self-sampling options to boost participation, and leveraging digital tools and AI to improve cervical screening uptake and adherence. Reducing Health Inequities : Addressing systemic barriers faced by marginalized populations, including Indigenous communities, LGBTQIA2S+ individuals, new immigrants and those living in rural areas, through culturally sensitive outreach and community-driven interventions.

: Addressing systemic barriers faced by marginalized populations, including Indigenous communities, LGBTQIA2S+ individuals, new immigrants and those living in rural areas, through culturally sensitive outreach and community-driven interventions. Strengthening Public Education: Combatting misinformation, disinformation, and stigma with inclusive, evidence-based campaigns that frame HPV vaccination and cervical screening as universally effective cancer prevention tools.

The report emphasizes immediate action, calling for a national registry to track HPV vaccination and cervical screening progress, adequate public health funding, and enhanced collaboration among healthcare professionals, policymakers, NGOs, and community leaders. This commitment will ensure Canada can achieve significant reductions in HPV-related cancers and eliminate cervical cancer.

This ambitious vision positions Canada as a leader in global cervical cancer prevention and embraces a model for equitable healthcare innovation.



