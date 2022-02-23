WE ARE STILL HERE by KC Adams

Portrait Gallery of Canada launches its first solo exhibition

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Portrait Gallery of Canada (PGC) is honoured to premiere a new series of work by Indigenous artist KC Adams. GIIYAABI OMAA NINDAYAAMIN (WE ARE STILL HERE) showcases 12 portraits of Indigenous children. Organized by PGC curator Ann Davis and presented in English, French and Anishinaabemowin, the exhibition is complemented by a series of teaching and learning bundles for K-12 teachers, produced by Indigenous educator Renée McGurry.

View the online exhibition at portraitcanada.ca/giyaabi-omaa-nindayaamin .

KC Adams is a contemporary artist of Cree, Ojibway and British descent who lives on Treaty 1 Territory in Winnipeg. Across Canada on July 1, 2021, the Canadian flag had been flying at half-mast for weeks following the identification of 215 unmarked graves at the former Kamloops residential school. Canada Day celebrations were cancelled out of respect for the victims of this horrific tragedy.

On that day, KC Adams wanted to express a narrative beyond oppression and to focus on her community's survival through joy and hope. So, she grabbed her camera and went to work. She took photographs of the beautiful, healthy and smiling faces of children from her community. The children were from 5 to 16 years old at the time, the same age range of those who attended residential schools.

"Children bring truth because their honesty demands it," said KC Adams. "And they remind us of our responsibility to create a safe environment. I am taking control of the narrative of residential schools with these portraits. WE ARE STILL HERE speaks about my Indigenous community's resilience and knowledge, and the responsibility of children to bring joy and hope to our people."

KC Adams has digitally enhanced each of the 12 photographs on view with seven layers to represent the importance of the seven generations. Layered within each photograph are the spirits of the children's ancestors represented through quill and beading work.

"My intent is that our community will acknowledge and recognize the beauty, resistance and strength of our people," KC Adams adds. "The survival of our languages, ceremonies and culture are direct acts of resistance to these acts of genocide. We survive through our love for our children, through the continued prayers for the generations yet to come."

"With her art, KC Adams skilfully manages to appeal to both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people by accentuating the positive along with a dark underside," said Ann Davis, Curator, Portrait Gallery of Canada. "Many people would like to advance on restitution but do not know how. In presenting this exhibition, and in adding teaching and learning bundles, I hope the Portrait Gallery of Canada can make a modest contribution towards this aim."

