WD 2020 Year in Review: Focus on protecting Western Canadian businesses and saving jobs

With hard times already in many western Canadian communities, the COVID-19 pandemic caused businesses to struggle with solvency and families to worry about their livelihoods. The ongoing viability of small and medium-sized businesses is critical for Canada's economy. That is why the Government of Canada responded with decisive action throughout 2020 to keep businesses viable and poised to grow to create jobs on the other side of the pandemic.

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, highlighted the impact of WD's investments this year, which totalled more than $433 million, and have created and maintained over 26,000 jobs across Western Canada. These investments are positioning Canada for a strong recovery, while supporting the government's commitment to create over one million jobs, restoring employment to previous levels.

Addressing the economic impact of COVID-19

WD has been at the forefront of the Government of Canada's COVID-19 economic response in Western Canada, rolling out emergency relief programs on an unprecedented scale and adjusting ongoing programs to support businesses through the pandemic period.

Using regional know-how and local networks to pivot, WD provided over $333 million in COVID-related support to more than 6,100 small and medium-sized businesses in 2020. At least 25,000 jobs have been protected or created as a result of this funding. Some businesses adapted by transforming to digital platforms, others were able to keep staff on payroll when liquidity ran low, and still others paid for employee protection to work safely through the pandemic.

WD's notable pandemic relief programs in 2020 included:

Real help for real businesses run by Western Canadians

Through the RRRF program, WD has helped businesses struggling with the financial impacts of COVID-19 in almost every sector, from retail to manufacturing, from services to transportation, from tourism to natural resources. Eligible firms and organizations that could not qualify for other Government of Canada COVID support programs, received support in the form of no-cost loans.

For instance, Vancouver-based Rocky Mountain Flatbread, an award-winning family pizza and pasta restaurant with six locations in Alberta and British Columbia, used RRRF funds to innovate its business and save 10 jobs. It developed a home pizza kit and started growing its own salad sprouts, which it now sells to other restaurants.

In another case, Driftstone Consulting a woman-owned engineering firm in Regina, was able to meet payroll during the early COVID-19 downturn, until business recovered. Back on its feet, the firm is finding new opportunities to grow and expand its business.

The northern tourism operators were among those who were hit hard from the travel ban. The Churchill Chamber of Commerce was provided funding to hire a liaison to assist tourism operators and small businesses with relief fund applications, adaptation strategies and implementation of safety measures. This position will help train 80 individuals and assist 50 businesses in Churchill, Manitoba.

Meanwhile, WD continued to deliver its ongoing business support programs, providing over $100 million to start, scale-up, and grow businesses, as well as to help business support organizations serve their local entrepreneurial communities. This is anticipated to result in at least 950 new jobs, increased economic activity, and boosted exports.

WD's funding programs in 2020 included:

Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP)

Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE)

Community Economic Development and Diversification (CEDD)

Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI)

Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF)

Economic Development Initiative (EDI)

WD also engaged partners to meet the needs of under-represented sectors of the western economy, including outreach to rural businesses through Community Futures organizations (CFs), to women entrepreneurs through the Women's Enterprise Initiative (WEI), and to Francophone businesses through Francophone Economic Development organizations (FEDOs).

While funding projects have helped protect families against the short-term challenges, WD has kept its eye trained on the future strength and diversity of Western Canada's economy. Many projects have helped secure the West's place in growth sectors of the future, such as artificial intelligence, healthcare innovation, and clean energy.

For instance, this year WD supported 13 Indigenous communities in British Columbia to explore the development of clean energy projects, such as solar, geothermal, and wind power. These projects will help First Nations reduce reliance on conventional diesel power generation, achieve energy independence, and support economic development opportunities.

In another example, WD supported Brandon University's new micro-analytical facility. This lab gives crucial support to environmental, construction, and mineral resource companies across rural Manitoba. Similarly, WD partnered with Alberta Innovates to provide province-wide product management, marketing, sales training and mentoring for innovation-focused companies. Meanwhile, WD funded the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce to help integrate Indigenous people, immigrants, youth, and women into local workforces across the province.

Quotes

"I am proud of the much-needed support our government and WD provided to Western Canada this year. We have been there for our small and medium-sized businesses who create so many jobs and play such a critical role in their communities. While there is light at the end of the tunnel, this winter is still going to be difficult, so it's important that we continue to support them as we look to our economic recovery. They truly are the engine of Western Canada's economy and we won't reach our goal of creating one million jobs without them."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"This year has been anything but easy, especially for entrepreneurs and employees. The resiliency demonstrated by Western Canadians has been inspiring and I know that together, we will beat this virus and build back stronger. Our government has been there to support small businesses and their employees throughout 2020, and we will continue to support them as long as necessary."

Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

Quick facts

Through both general and highly targeted programs, WD provided over $433 million to approximately 6,200 small and medium-sized businesses in 2020.

to approximately 6,200 small and medium-sized businesses in 2020. Recipients expect to protect or create approximately 26,000 jobs as a result of WD funding programs in 2020.

Through WD's most urgent pandemic-support program, the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF), over 6,100 firms and organizations received $325 million in assistance, who will preserve over 25,000 jobs.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow the department on Twitter: @WD_Canada

WD Homepage

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada

For further information: Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]; Western Economic Diversification Canada: Media Relations, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.wd.gc.ca/

