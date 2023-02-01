TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - WCM's Return to Bay Street (RTBS) program is accepting applications for the first cycle starting February 1st and closing February 22nd. Experienced women who have previously held mid-level and senior positions in finance, have taken time away from their careers, and are now interested in returning are encouraged to apply.

The ideal candidate has been out of the finance industry for a minimum of 18 months and has prior financial industry experience, or is a newcomer to Canada with a minimum of three years experience in the finance industry outside of Canada. This year, WCM has expanded the program to include three hiring cycles throughout the year.

"Return to Bay Street has played a pivotal role in retaining professional women in Canada's finance industry by providing a pathway back to their successful careers after migration or an extended period of leave," said WCM President and CEO Lara Zink. "The program provides opportunities to women with mid- to senior-level experience, rather than having to work their way up the ladder again. This year, we've made a few exciting changes to the program, including hiring year-round across three cycles, instead of only once, giving women more opportunities to restart their careers".

Successful candidates will receive a paid work contract at an RTBS partner institution, access to WCM programming, mentorship, and a one-year WCM membership. Potential candidates interested in relaunching their finance careers can review eligibility criteria and apply at wcm.ca/programs/rtbs .

Since the program was launched in 2010, 106 experienced women have returned to the Canadian finance industry. Return to Bay Street is a finance industry-wide collaboration in which WCM and the 2023 sponsors are proactively accelerating women's representation in Canada's finance industry. In 2023, partner firms include: ATB, BMO, CIBC, Gluskin Sheff, iA Financial Group, Mackenzie Investments, Manulife, Onex, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, PwC, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, and TD.

About WCM

WCM (Women in Capital Markets) works to accelerate equity, diversity and inclusion in the Canadian finance industry in partnership with major Canadian bank-owned dealers, independent and foreign dealers, asset managers, insurance firms, major pension plans, regulatory agencies, exchanges, and advisory firms. As a not-for-profit founded in 1995, our community has grown to 3,700 professional and student members, and our initiatives have impacted the careers of countless students and professionals across the country. To learn more, visit wcm.ca .

