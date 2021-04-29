"I am so proud that we are partnering with the Canadian Paralympic Committee and, for me personally, to become an honorary board member of the Paralympic Foundation of Canada," said Gretzky. "I have so much admiration for athletes who are able to push the boundaries of sport and there is no better example of this than our Paralympians. I know the feeling of pride you get from competing for your country and I am excited for all our athletes who will feel that burst of pride as they excel at their chosen sport."

The four-year partnership will see Wayne Gretzky Estates become CPC's official wine, beer, and spirits sponsor through 2024.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Wayne Gretzky Estates into our Canadian Paralympic family," said Marc-André Fabien, president, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "Wayne Gretzky is synonymous with greatness and excellence on the ice, and he has brought that same commitment to his pursuits off the ice. WGE is a world-class company with Canadian values, and we look forward to a successful partnership."

Wayne Gretzky Estates showcases wine from the Niagara and Okanagan regions in Canada as well as locally sourced beer and spirits. Its 23,000-square foot winery and distillery in Niagara-on-the-Lake is also a destination for wine, beer, and spirits aficionados.

Gretzky's official support of the Paralympic Movement is extending beyond his business ventures, adding the title of Paralympic Foundation of Canada honorary board member to his illustrious name. A registered charitable foundation, PFC is the philanthropic arm of the Canadian Paralympic Committee and raises funds to help provide Canadians with a disability the opportunity to access sport and achieve their athletic goals.

"It is such a pleasure to be welcoming Wayne Gretzky to the PFC honorary board," said Jim Westlake, chair, Paralympic Foundation of Canada. "As one of Canada's most celebrated and accomplished athletes, he knows the value and power of sport to make a positive impact on people and believes in making sport more accessible. With his sport experience at the professional level and successful post-sport career, he adds unique perspective to the honorary board, and we are excited to work together to advance Paralympic sport in Canada further."

The honorary board is comprised of individuals who are committed to helping the Paralympic Movement stay strong and grow across Canada, and members are appointed by the PFC's Board of Directors. Gretzky becomes the fifth member of the volunteer-based honorary board, alongside Senator Chantal Petitclerc, Rick Hansen, Scott Russell, and Dr. Robert Steadward, all luminaries in their respective fields.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

About the Paralympic Foundation of Canada: Paralympicfoundation.ca

About Wayne Gretzky Estates: Gretzkyestateswines.com

