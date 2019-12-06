Waves of transformation and the growing competition for talent: this year's 'Greater Toronto's Top Employers' are announced

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - In Canada's largest metropolitan area, you don't need to look far to spot the signs of dramatic economic growth. But beneath the construction hoardings and crowded sidewalks, something remarkable is happening: the city is transforming once again, this time into a technology hub with thousands of new employment opportunities. Employers are working harder than ever before to attract the best talent, but they have more competition than ever before. The stories of the best employers were released this morning with the announcement of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for 2020, by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

"Toronto has seen many booms in its history," says Anthony Meehan, Publisher at Mediacorp, which manages the competition. "From its early days as a lake port, to furniture and warehousing, then as a financial centre and now as one of North America's largest technology hubs – the skyline of this city and the jobs it offers have been shaped by waves of transformation."

Evidence of the region's rapid transformation are all around. Earlier this year, BMO Capital Markets released a report confirming that Toronto already has 214,000 technology industry jobs, a remarkable number. Many of the world's most recognizable names in technology have announced plans to expand their presence in Toronto. To make space for new employers, 10 million square feet of new office space is under construction and will open in the next four years – more space than was built in the last 30 years. The city has 120 construction cranes in the air, more than the combined total of its two closest competitors in North America, Seattle and New York City.

"The Greater Toronto Area continues to be the most competitive employment market in the country," adds Kristina Leung, Senior Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp. "The rapid growth in technology employers has created opportunities across a wide range of occupations, from healthcare to education and manufacturing. The region's strong economy draws tens of thousands of new residents each year – local employers are working overtime to attract the best and brightest to their organizations and you can see their efforts in this year's list of winners."

Now in its 14th year, the Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition is an editorial project that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp grade employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time-Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in the Greater Toronto Area; employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches 7.4 million unique visitors annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. Mediacorp also hosts Canada's largest conference for senior-level HR professionals, the Top Employer Summit. This year's conference took place at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto in November.

The full list of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for 2020 was announced in special magazine published in The Globe and Mail this morning. Detailed reasons for selection with additional stories and photos were released simultaneously on the competition homepage.

