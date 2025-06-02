Watson Building Supplies and Blair Building Materials Celebrated a Successful Grand Opening and Looks Ahead to a Bright Future in the Owen Sound Market

OWEN SOUND, ON, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Watson and Blair are proud to announce the successful conclusion of its anticipated grand opening celebration, marking the official launch of its store and showroom in Owen Sound.

The grand opening event, held on May 22, 2025, welcomed an enthusiastic crowd of customers, community members, vendors and partners who gathered to celebrate this exciting new chapter. Highlights of the event included the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, product demos from numerous vendors, promotional giveaways and tasty food provided by local restaurants.

"We are thrilled by the incredible turnout and the warm welcome we received from the community" said Derek Brooks, President of Watson, Blair, and DL Rigney. "This grand opening is not only a celebration of our vision coming to life, but also a promise to provide quality, service and innovation to our customers every day moving forward."

Watson and Blair aim to be a vital part of the local community by offering interior and exterior building materials and creating opportunities for collaboration, economic growth, and customer engagement.

As the grand opening festivities have come to a conclusion, Watson and Blair are excited to begin their journey with a strong foundation and a commitment to excellence. The team looks forward to welcoming new customers, building lasting relationship, and becoming a trusted part of the Owen Sound community.

WATSON BUILDING SUPPLIES

Watson Building Supplies is Ontario's premier distributor of construction related materials. Whether it's a small home renovation or a large-scale development project, Watson's teams work together to ensure a safe, efficient, and courteous experience during each and every delivery or interaction. We employ some of the best and brightest in the industry and we make it our goal to exceed customer expectations.

From beginning in 1968 at a single location in Concord, Ontario, Watson Building Supplies has grown to 9 locations with over 300 dedicated employees and a fleet of over 70 commercial delivery trucks. As the industry leader in the markets we serve, we continually strive to exceed our customers' expectations with unparalleled service, quality, safety, and the widest product offerings in our business.

BLAIR BUILDING MATERIALS

Blair Building Materials has been providing diversified material supply solutions to the Ontario construction industry for 75 years. Servicing the needs of the residential and ICI masonry industries with a wide array of bagged cement, building stone, bricks, concrete blocks, lintels, wall reinforcing, cavity wall insulation, air/vapour barriers, and accessories. Furthermore the premier supplier of PVC pipe and fittings for the concrete and drain as well as sewer and water main markets. Drywall, insulation, and steel stud round out our product offering, but we also support many specialty product lines including landscaping products, waterproofing, tactile warning systems, concrete repair cements, self-leveling mixes, grouts, sonotubes, egress window wells, and emseal control joints.

Blair has a large fleet of GPS tracked trucks which enable us to provide a superior level of service to our customers. We are renowned for same or next day delivery. Blair Building Materials sets the standard for service!

