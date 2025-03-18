Watson Building Supplies and Blair Building Materials Announces New Owen Sound Location

OWEN SOUND, ON, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Watson Building Supplies and Blair Building Materials are thrilled to announce the opening of our NEW location in Owen Sound, ON. As part of our commitment to bringing exceptional service and products closer to our customers, we've expanded into this growing Ontario market. This exciting expansion will offer a complete product assortment from drywall, insulation, roofing, ceiling systems and related accessories, to the addition of our exterior product lines including brick, stone, pipe, waterproofing and much more! We are your one-stop shop for all your building needs.

Blair Logo (CNW Group/Watson Building Supplies) Watson and Blair New Owen Sound Location (CNW Group/Watson Building Supplies)

The addition of this location will provide you with product solutions through our 40,000 sq ft drive-thru warehouse, contractor Pro-Shop, expansive showroom and a two-acre yard to support our exterior envelope of products.

We will continue to provide our customers with a diverse and comprehensive selection of first-class building

products that are available for pick up or delivered direct to site with timely service to satisfy every project. Visit us at our new location!

Address 1875 16th Avenue E, Owen Sound, ON, N4K 5N3 Phone 226 908 2345 Email [email protected] Hours of Operation Monday to Friday | 7 am to 5 pm

Our team at any of our locations is ready and able to assist you with your next building materials project. Thank you to all our customers and business partners for your continued support.

WATSON BUILDING SUPPLIES

Watson Building Supplies is Ontario's premier distributor of construction related materials. Whether it's a small home renovation or a large-scale development project, Watson's teams work together to ensure a safe, efficient, and courteous experience during each and every delivery or interaction. We employ some of the best and brightest in the industry and we make it our goal to exceed customer expectations.

From beginning in 1968 at a single location in Concord, Ontario, Watson Building Supplies has grown to 9 locations with over 300 dedicated employees and a fleet of over 70 commercial delivery trucks. As the industry leader in the markets we serve, we continually strive to exceed our customers' expectations with unparalleled service, quality, safety, and the widest product offerings in our business.

BLAIR BUILDING MATERIALS

Blair Building Materials has been providing diversified material supply solutions to the Ontario construction industry for 75 years. Servicing the needs of the residential and ICI masonry industries with a wide array of bagged cement, building stone, bricks, concrete blocks, lintels, wall reinforcing, cavity wall insulation, air/vapour barriers, and accessories. Furthermore, the premier supplier of PVC pipe and fittings for the concrete and drain as well as sewer and water main markets. Drywall, insulation, and steel stud round out our product offering, but we also support many specialty product lines including landscaping products, waterproofing, tactile warning systems, concrete repair cements, self-leveling mixes, grouts, sonotubes, egress window wells, and emseal control joints.

Blair has a large fleet of GPS tracked trucks which enable us to provide a superior level of service to our customers.

We are renowned for same or next-day delivery. Blair Building Materials sets the standard for service!

SOURCE Watson Building Supplies

Media Contact: Melanie Carnovale, 647 461 6286, [email protected]; Watson Building Supplies, 50 Royal Group Crescent, Unit 2 Vaughan, ON L4H 1X9, 1 877 927 4621, watsonbuildingsupplies.com