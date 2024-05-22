Water Canada Launches the Inaugural Top 50 Water Projects Report for 2024

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Water Canada is excited to announce the release of its first-ever Top 50 Water Projects Report for 2024, showcasing over $40 billion worth of public water infrastructure projects from across Canada.

The report, now available online, offers a comprehensive overview of Canada's multi-billion dollar water infrastructure sector, covering a wide spectrum from water delivery to wastewater treatment, stormwater management to conservation. It serves as the definitive guide for industry professionals, stakeholders, and the public alike.

The Water Canada Top 50 report, now available online, offers a comprehensive overview of Canada’s multi-billion dollar water infrastructure sector, covering a wide spectrum from water delivery to wastewater treatment, stormwater management to conservation. It serves as the definitive guide for industry professionals, stakeholders, and the public alike. (CNW Group/Water Canada)

Wondering what projects are in development? How much is being spent? Where the funding is being sourced? Who are the key players? The Top 50 Water Projects Report has got you covered and more.

"We're excited to shine a spotlight on some of the biggest and most innovative water projects in Canada," says Toby Gorman, Editor of Water Canada. "Our report showcases initiatives that are tackling Canada's diverse water challenges head-on, from large-scale infrastructure programs to cutting-edge technological solutions."

In a world where progress must be balanced with protection, collaborations and partnerships are essential. Large-scale water projects require the collective efforts of governments, utilities, community groups, and industry partners to address current needs and future challenges such as population growth, climate change, and aging infrastructure. By working together, these stakeholders bring a diverse range of expertise and resources to the table, resulting in more effective and innovative solutions that contribute to the sustainability and resilience of both water resources and communities.

"We hope that Water Canada's Top 50 Canadian Water Projects provides a glimpse into the important work being done to manage and protect Canada's water," says Gorman. "We are grateful to the many individuals and organizations who are driving these initiatives forward and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have on our communities and environment."

For more information and to access the report, visit Water Canada's website .

About Water Canada

Water Canada is the leading authority on water in Canada, providing news, analysis, and insights into the country's most important water issues. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and resilience, Water Canada reaches local and regional water authorities across Canada, and the engineers, consultants and innovators who serve them. Our audience represents both sides of a given water project: The asset owners, and the project delivery teams.

SOURCE Water Canada

For further information: Toby Gorman, Editor, Email: [email protected]