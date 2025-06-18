Finalists Announced for 2025 Water Canada Awards

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Water Canada is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2025 Water Canada Awards, a celebration of the people, projects, and technologies transforming the nation's water sector. The awards will be presented on October 16, 2025, at Toronto's Henderson Brewing Co.

This year's finalists reflect the best of Canadian water innovation and leadership. Among the project highlights are the City of Calgary's emergency response to the 2024 feeder main rupture, which mobilized municipal, provincial, and engineering teams to secure water for over a million residents, and Toronto's massive Port Lands Flood Protection project, a climate-resilient, green infrastructure initiative transforming the city's waterfront and protecting thousands of homes and businesses.

The Water Canada Awards recognize excellence in the water sector, honouring initiatives that improve the quality, sustainability, and resilience of our water systems. This year saw a record number of nominations—proof of the incredible momentum and innovation taking place across Canada. From community-driven monitoring programs to major engineering feats, this year's finalists are raising the bar for what's possible in water.

And the 2025 Water Canada Awards finalists are…

Emerging Leader

Hadi Mokarizadeh

Hooman Chamani

Linda Li

Sam Ghosn

Tatiana Estevez

Water Steward

Charles Goss

Gabrielle Parent-Doliner

Larissa Holman

Career Champion

Christopher Hilkene

Robert Haller

Valerie Jenkinson

Innovation Partnership

Kelp Restoration Partnership

Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association The 2025 Watersheds Report

New Tech

HydroSphereAI – The Machine Learning Revolution

IntensiCarb All-in-One Tank Tech

StormSettler OGS

Drinking Water – Large Systems

City of Brantford RO Implementation for Nitrate Treatment

Hamilton's Water Efficiency and Quality Improvement Project

Lake Huron High Lift Replacement Project

Drinking Water – Small Systems

Attawapiskat First Nation Water Shortage Emergency

Hiawatha First Nation Water Treatment Plant and Distribution

Rankin Inlet Utilidor Project

Wastewater – Large Systems

Elmira WWTP Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor Upgrade

Tofino Wastewater Treatment Plant

Woodward Ave WWTP Secondary Treatment Upgrade

Wastewater – Small Systems

B99 Wastewater Treatment and Reuse Plant

Casselman Wastewater System Upgrade

Stormwater – Large Systems

City of Hamilton – Watershed Action Plan

Concept 5 Sewer Improvement – Midland, Ont.

Taylor-Massey Creek Rehabilitation – City of Toronto

Stormwater – Small Systems

Green Streets – City of Toronto

Montgomery Creek Rehabilitation

Villa Park SWM Shield

Conservation – Large Scale

Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup

LakeWatchers

Lizard Lake Rebuild

Conservation – Small Scale

CLEM's 2500 Seedling Challenge

Devlin Rehabilitation Project

Walleye Spring Bed Restoration

Education

Aquatic Science Outreach Network for the Grand

Blue Future Pathways

OneWater: Treat Your Water Well

Policy

City of Guelph Property Management Plan

Lake Winnipeg Foundation

Working for Watersheds

To learn more about each of these finalists visit:

Join Us in Celebrating Canada's Water Leaders!

Tickets for the Water Canada Awards 2025 event on October 16, 2025 are now available.

Tickets for the Water Canada Awards 2025 event on October 16, 2025 are now available.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Vanessa Watson