Finalists Announced for 2025 Water Canada Awards

Jun 18, 2025, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Water Canada is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2025 Water Canada Awards, a celebration of the people, projects, and technologies transforming the nation's water sector. The awards will be presented on October 16, 2025, at Toronto's Henderson Brewing Co.
This year's finalists reflect the best of Canadian water innovation and leadership. Among the project highlights are the City of Calgary's emergency response to the 2024 feeder main rupture, which mobilized municipal, provincial, and engineering teams to secure water for over a million residents, and Toronto's massive Port Lands Flood Protection project, a climate-resilient, green infrastructure initiative transforming the city's waterfront and protecting thousands of homes and businesses.
The Water Canada Awards recognize excellence in the water sector, honouring initiatives that improve the quality, sustainability, and resilience of our water systems. This year saw a record number of nominations—proof of the incredible momentum and innovation taking place across Canada. From community-driven monitoring programs to major engineering feats, this year's finalists are raising the bar for what's possible in water.
And the 2025 Water Canada Awards finalists are…
Emerging Leader
Hadi Mokarizadeh
Hooman Chamani
Linda Li
Sam Ghosn
Tatiana Estevez
Water Steward
Charles Goss
Gabrielle Parent-Doliner
Larissa Holman
Career Champion
Christopher Hilkene
Robert Haller
Valerie Jenkinson
Innovation Partnership
Kelp Restoration Partnership
Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association The 2025 Watersheds Report
New Tech
HydroSphereAI – The Machine Learning Revolution
IntensiCarb All-in-One Tank Tech
StormSettler OGS
Drinking Water – Large Systems
City of Brantford RO Implementation for Nitrate Treatment
Hamilton's Water Efficiency and Quality Improvement Project
Lake Huron High Lift Replacement Project
Drinking Water – Small Systems
Attawapiskat First Nation Water Shortage Emergency
Hiawatha First Nation Water Treatment Plant and Distribution
Rankin Inlet Utilidor Project
Wastewater – Large Systems
Elmira WWTP Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor Upgrade
Tofino Wastewater Treatment Plant
Woodward Ave WWTP Secondary Treatment Upgrade
Wastewater – Small Systems
B99 Wastewater Treatment and Reuse Plant
Casselman Wastewater System Upgrade
Stormwater – Large Systems
City of Hamilton – Watershed Action Plan
Concept 5 Sewer Improvement – Midland, Ont.
Taylor-Massey Creek Rehabilitation – City of Toronto
Stormwater – Small Systems
Green Streets – City of Toronto
Montgomery Creek Rehabilitation
Villa Park SWM Shield
Conservation – Large Scale
Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup
LakeWatchers
Lizard Lake Rebuild
Conservation – Small Scale
CLEM's 2500 Seedling Challenge
Devlin Rehabilitation Project
Walleye Spring Bed Restoration
Education
Aquatic Science Outreach Network for the Grand
Blue Future Pathways
OneWater: Treat Your Water Well
Policy
City of Guelph Property Management Plan
Lake Winnipeg Foundation
Working for Watersheds
To learn more about each of these finalists visit: https://watersummit.ca/home/water-canada-awards/2025-finalists/
Join Us in Celebrating Canada's Water Leaders!
Tickets for the Water Canada Awards 2025 event on October 16, 2025 are now available.
Register here: https://watercanadaawards2025.eventbrite.ca/
For sponsorship opportunities, contact Vanessa Watson at [email protected]
