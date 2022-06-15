This well-versed artist has been inspired by nostalgic bands such as The Cure and The Smiths with a mix of Arcade Fire and The Killers. His songs are always inspiring, relatable and offers a glimmer of hope in a world that often challenges us to remain true when everything is so fake. "Music is the perfect escape from a harsh world, and I strive to write songs that connect with people regardless of their generation" says Andrew Beg, the man behind the moniker.

Haven's passion for music was born when he discovered Michael Jackson's iconic Thriller video at a young age. It left such an impression on him that he began to play musical instruments, forming a band and opting for the guitar as his messaging tool. To be an exceptional musician and performer like his idol, he decided to attend the Metalworks Institute, Canada's premier entertainment arts school, for Music Performance and Technology to perfect his skills.

Havens will perform their original songs including the latest single Recoil, as well as a few notable covers from INXS and Arcade Fire. Don't miss his performance on Friday June 17th at 8:15PM at the Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival.

musicbyhavens.com andrewbeg.com Instagram Spotify iTunes

