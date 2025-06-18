By year-end, the YMX site will be equipped with micro-factories dedicated to R&D programs led by Watch Out and its partners, notably to expand the micro-factory's scope to new sectors and to test new algorithms developed by Watch Out's Canadian teams. A pilot assembly line will also be installed to assemble the first Quebec-made micro-factories, with a preference for sourcing components from Canadian companies. Three initial suppliers have already been selected and have received orders from Watch Out.

"The opening of this new research, development, and assembly center in Mirabel is yet another example of Québec's leadership in the aerospace sector. I am confident that it will further showcase Québec's ingenuity and leadership in technological innovation and artificial intelligence across future-oriented industries." Christine Fréchette, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development, and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

"The YMX Innovation Center is an ideal place to strengthen our collaborations with the Canadian aerospace ecosystem. We are very proud to be a driving force in the next technological transformation of Quebec's manufacturing industry." Sébastien Laporte, Founder and CEO of Watch Out

"ADM is delighted to welcome this new research, development, and assembly center, led by our partner Watch Out, to its YMX site. This marks the beginning of a major collaboration between two players committed to being agents of change for the future of the aviation industry. This agreement reaffirms our Aerocity's mission to host high-tech projects, and we are proud to contribute to the growth and influence of this locally based company." Yves Beauchamp, President and CEO of ADM Aéroports de Montréal

"The establishment of Watch Out within the Mirabel Innovation Center confirms the relevance of Espace Aéro as a strategic hub for breakthrough technologies in aerospace. This project strengthens our mission: to create an environment that fosters experimentation, collaboration, and the industrialization of solutions that will transform advanced manufacturing in Québec." Pascal Désilets, Executive Director of Espace Aéro

"The deployment of autonomous micro-factories in Mirabel is a concrete response to the productivity and labour shortage challenges facing our entire industry. This project also brings major opportunities for Québec's defence industrial base, enabling it to gain agility, performance, and technological sovereignty. It embodies the future of smart manufacturing in support of strategic sectors." Mélanie Lussier, President of Aéro Montréal

An expanding industrial footprint in Quebec

Since 2023, Watch Out has been building a complete industrial ecosystem in Quebec:

2023: opening of a precision aerospace machining workshop in Dorval, supported by Investissement Québec and Canada Economic Development

2024: creation of an AI team in Montreal , in partnership with MILA

, in partnership with MILA 2024: establishment of the Group's headquarters, management, and support functions in Montreal

2025: integration of three Quebec -based suppliers into Watch Out's supply chain

-based suppliers into Watch Out's supply chain 2025: opening of the Mirabel site

Watch Out micro-factories: a revolution for aerospace supply chain

Watch Out is the first company to offer an autonomous micro-factory powered by AI and designed to produce high-precision metal parts for aerospace, defense, and medical sectors.

These micro-factories are designed to address the critical labor shortage while delivering a leap forward in quality, cost, and environmental footprint.

LISI Aerospace, a global leader in aerospace fasteners and strategic investor in Watch Out, already operates an autonomous workshop of nine Watch Out micro-factories at its European site in Saint-Ouen.

About

Watch Out: Quebec -based builder of autonomous micro-factories piloted by AI. The first model, on the market since 2024, produces high-precision turned metal parts for aerospace, defense, and medical applications.

-based builder of autonomous micro-factories piloted by AI. The first model, on the market since 2024, produces high-precision turned metal parts for aerospace, defense, and medical applications. ADM Aéroports de Montréal: Airport authority for Greater Montreal , responsible for managing, operating, and developing YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and YMX Mirabel International Aerocity.

, responsible for managing, operating, and developing YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and YMX Mirabel International Aerocity. Espace Aéro: Quebec's aerospace innovation zone.

aerospace innovation zone. Aéro Montréal: Quebec's aerospace cluster.

SOURCE Watch Out

Contacts: Watch Out, Olivier CHERET, Executive Vice-President, Growth and Strategy, +1 514 838 4315, [email protected]

