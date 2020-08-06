OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) has accepted an initial project description for the proposed Wasamac Gold Mine Project, located in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, approximately 15 kilometres from downtown Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous peoples to review the summary of the initial project description and provide feedback related to the proposed project. Comments received will support the Agency in the preparation of a summary of issues, which will list the concerns and issues raised by the public. Once completed, the Agency will provide the summary of issues to the proponent, Monarch Gold Corporation.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until August 26, 2020.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80879). All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

The Agency recognizes that it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation, make adjustments to consultation activities, and is providing flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians, while fulfilling its responsibility to conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

For more information on the project, the review process and alternative means of submitting comments, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

As next steps, the proponent will provide the Agency with a detailed project description, which will include a response to the summary of issues. Taking into consideration the information submitted by the proponent, as well as comments received during the public comment period and other relevant information, the Agency will determine whether a federal impact assessment is required for the proposed project. If one is required, the public and Indigenous peoples will have additional opportunities to comment over the course of the impact assessment process.

