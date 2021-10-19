OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous peoples to participate in the impact assessment process for the proposed Wasamac Gold Mine Project, located in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, Quebec.

Funding is available to assist eligible individuals and groups to participate in the upcoming impact assessment process. These steps include reviewing and providing comments on the proponent's Impact Statement or the summary thereof, and the Agency's draft Impact Assessment Report and potential conditions.

Applications received by November 19, 2021, will be considered.

To apply for funding in the second phase of the Impact Assessment, complete the Assessments by the Impact Assessment Agency Application Form available on the Agency's website at canada.ca/aeic in the Funding Program section. For more information about the funding process, please contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected]c-aeic.gc.ca , or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

The Agency will announce the start of the public consultation period on the summary of the proponent's Impact Statement at a later date.

More information on the regional assessment is available on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website, Registry reference number 80879.

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870.

