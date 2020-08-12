Wasamac Gold Mine Project -- Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA , ON, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is making funding available through its Participant Funding Program to assist the participation of the public and Indigenous peoples in the federal impact assessment for the proposed Wasamac Gold Mine Project, located in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, approximately 15 kilometres from downtown Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in the upcoming steps of the impact assessment's planning phase, specifically for reviewing and providing comments on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines and the draft Public Participation Plan. Once this phase is complete, the public and Indigenous peoples will have another opportunity to apply for funding to assist their participation in the other phases of the impact assessment process.

Applications received by September 9, 2020, will be considered.

The Agency recognizes that it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation, make adjustments to consultation activities, and is providing flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians, while fulfilling its responsibility to conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

The Agency will determine if a federal impact assessment is required for the project and if one is required, recipients and the amount of funding allocated will be announced at a later date. If the Agency determines a federal impact assessment is not required, no funds will be allocated and there will be no further opportunity to apply for funding for this project.

To apply for funding, complete the Application Form for the Planning Phase available on the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac under Funding Programs. For more information, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected], or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

