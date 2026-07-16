Wasaga Beach Welcomes $506 Million in Community Investment over Four Years

Council advocacy, government partnerships and shovel-ready projects help unlock major public and private investment

WASAGA BEACH, ON, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- More than half a billion dollars in public and private investment has been committed to projects in Wasaga Beach since 2023, helping deliver new schools, healthcare, long-term care, beachfront infrastructure, businesses and employment opportunities for the growing community.

Approximately $506 million in major public and private investment has been directed to projects in Wasaga Beach -- more than during any other comparable period in the municipality's history.

The total includes approximately $202.8 million in provincial investment, $3.1 million in federal investment, $158,000 from Simcoe County and other grant sources, and $300 million in private-sector investment.

These projects are expected to support more than 1,700 jobs, creating new employment opportunities and generating additional economic activity in the community.

For residents, these investments mean new healthcare and long-term care services closer to home, two new high schools, expanded childcare and educational opportunities, renewed beachfront infrastructure, new businesses and a broader municipal tax base to help support community services.

This significant investment milestone reflects a deliberate strategy led by Council to secure the services, infrastructure and economic opportunities needed for a growing community. Since 2023, Council has made government advocacy, partnership development and investment attraction strategic priorities, supported by sustained work from Town staff to develop credible business cases, build partnerships and advance shovel-ready projects.

"These investments did not happen by accident," says the Town's CAO, Andrew McNeill. "Council identified the priorities that matter most to residents, approved the work needed to move them forward, and advocated consistently with the Province, other government partners, and the private sector. We came to the table with strong business cases, identified land and partners and projects that were ready to advance. That leadership and preparation have helped bring new schools, long-term care, healthcare services, jobs and infrastructure to Wasaga Beach."

"With support from Council, staff have worked hard to find new ways to move major community projects forward," says Chief Financial Officer for the Town of Wasaga Beach, Jocelyn Lee. "We have looked beyond traditional funding models, identified land and partners, and found opportunities to share infrastructure. By bringing partners to the table, advancing well-developed proposals and showing how local priorities align with broader provincial goals, Wasaga Beach has been able to compete successfully for investments that deliver real benefits for residents."

Major investments include:

The $506-million total does not include several other investments contributing to the community's growth, including developments and projects involving Farsight Homes, Primont Homes, Food Basics, Shoppers Drug Mart, Elm Developments, Ambria Homes and Sunnidale developments.

Since 2023, Council has made advocacy, partnership development and investment attraction central to the Town's strategy for managing growth and advancing major community priorities.

Council and Town staff have used meetings with provincial ministries, including delegations at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference, to advance local projects that also support broader provincial priorities.

The Town has also participated in investment forums, worked directly with private-sector organizations, and pursued partnerships that can bring new services, employment, and economic activity to Wasaga Beach.

This approach has helped advance several longstanding community priorities.

The Town worked in partnership with the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board to bring Wasaga Beach its first high school as part of an innovative kindergarten-to-Grade 12 school and community hub. Now under construction beside the Wasaga Stars Arena and Wasaga Beach Public Library, the project will make efficient use of existing public infrastructure while adding a 300-seat community theatre, track and field facilities, 49 licensed childcare spaces, and post-secondary and continuing education opportunities through partnerships with Lakehead University and Canadore College.

The shared-campus model will allow the school and community to make better use of existing parking, library and recreation infrastructure. The Town will also be able to use the school's shared facilities during evenings, weekends and summer months, helping maximize the value of the public investment.

When local long-term care was identified as a community priority, Council approved that the Town take a proactive approach. Staff worked with peopleCare Communities to identify a suitable location, support project planning, and bring a detailed, shovel-ready proposal to the Ontario Minister of Long-Term Care during the 2025 AMO conference. This partnership and advocacy resulted in approval for a new 288-bed long-term care home -- the first in Wasaga Beach and the largest in South Georgian Bay.

The Town has taken a similar partnership-based approach to tourism and economic development through Destination Wasaga.

Provincial investment in the Destination Wasaga Master Plan and Beach Drive infrastructure is helping establish the foundation for future public and private investment. The planning process also provides greater clarity for businesses and investors considering hotel, retail, residential, commercial and tourism projects in Wasaga Beach.

"These investments are the result of clear direction from Council, long-term planning, coordinated project development and collaboration among government, community and private-sector organizations," says General Manager of External Relations for the Town of Wasaga Beach, Sandra Watts. "Having well-developed projects and an established community vision allows the Town to advocate effectively and act quickly when funding and partnership opportunities become available."

Government funding and private investment enable the Town to advance infrastructure and services on a larger scale than would be possible with municipal resources alone. Leveraging outside investment can also reduce the amount that would otherwise need to be funded through local property taxes.

Private investment and new development contribute to the Town's assessment base, create employment and generate ongoing tax revenue to help support municipal services. Public investment in schools, healthcare and community infrastructure provides educational, social and quality-of-life benefits while helping the community respond to continued population growth.

Quick Facts

Approximately $506 million in major public and private investment has been committed to projects in Wasaga Beach since 2023.

This represents more public and private investment than during any other comparable period in the municipality's history.

The total includes approximately $202.8 million in provincial investment and $300 million in private-sector investment.

These investments are expected to support more than 1,700 jobs.

The total does not include several additional residential and commercial developments underway in Wasaga Beach.

Since 2023, Council has made advocacy, partnership development and investment attraction strategic priorities.

The Town's financial strategy includes leveraging municipal resources through government grants, project funding and private-sector partnerships.

New development contributes to assessment growth and generates ongoing municipal revenue that helps support community services.

Media Contact:

Karla Findlay

Communications, Customer Experience & Public Engagement Team Lead

Email Karla

Sandra Watts

General Manager of External Relations | Director of Communications, Destination

Marketing & Intergovernmental Affairs

Email Sandra

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach