The Carpet Frogs, Jukebox Heroes and Gold Dust Woman Headline New BeachLife Festival in Wasaga Beach

Headlining the inaugural festival are The Carpet Frogs, the official touring band of The Guess Who; Jukebox Heroes, performing the legendary hits of Foreigner; Gold Dust Woman: The Stevie Nicks Experience; and Just Heart, celebrating the music of the Canadian-American rock legends Heart.

"Wasaga Beach has always been one of Ontario's iconic summer towns, and BeachLife Festival celebrates everything people love about spending time here," said Mayor Brian Smith. "From live music and midway rides to great food, sunsets over Georgian Bay and days spent at the beach, this festival brings together the experiences that have made Wasaga Beach part of generations of summer memories. Whether you're returning to relive those traditions or discovering them for the first time, BeachLife is a celebration of summer at its very best."

The concert lineup pays tribute to a nostalgic soundtrack of summers in Wasaga Beach, celebrating the classic rock artists and songs that have accompanied road trips, cottage weekends and beach days in Wasaga for generations.

With the beach just steps away, licensed beer gardens and a vibrant festival atmosphere, the concerts are expected to be one of the biggest draws of the summer season.

Festival program at a glance:

Friday, July 24 - on the OLG Stage, presented by Gateway Casinos and Rock95:

Gold Dust Woman: The Stevie Nicks Experience | 6:00 PM

Jukebox Heroes performing the music of Foreigner | 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 25 - on the OLG Stage, presented by Stonebridge and Rock95:

Just Heart, celebrating the music of the Canadian-American rock legends Heart | 6:00 PM

The Carpet Frogs, the official touring band of The Guess Who | 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26 – on the Beach Area 2 Stage:

Local performances | 1:30-3:30 PM

The annual midway returns throughout the festival with rides, games and attractions that have long been a favourite tradition for families visiting Wasaga Beach.

Beyond the concerts, BeachLife Festival transforms Wasaga's waterfront into an immersive summer playground with professional sand sculptures, a beach soccer tournament, giant illuminated kites soaring above the shoreline after sunset, and interactive activities throughout the weekend.

Festivalgoers can also experience the beach in new ways, from morning yoga on the sand with Wasaga Beach Yoga and a beachfront cross-training challenge with Beach Side Fitness, to a guided nighttime paddle on Georgian Bay beneath the stars with Free Spirit Tours.

As day turns to evening, the festival comes alive with glowing midway lights, live music and spectacular sunsets over Georgian Bay, creating a uniquely Wasaga Beach weekend from sunrise to well after dark.

BeachLife Festival is one of several major additions to Wasaga Beach's Summer 2026 lineup, which features more than 80 live music performances and expanded weekly entertainment programming.

The Town's continued investment in festivals and events is creating experiences that strengthen tourism, support local businesses and bring new energy to the beachfront during the summer season.

The inaugural BeachLife Festival is made possible with the support of Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), Gateway Casinos, Stonebridge Building Group and Rock 95, along with local media partners Max 97.7 FM, Big 101.1 FM, Peak 95.1 FM and Fresh 93.1 FM.

Learn more at wasagabeach.com/BeachLife.

Quick Facts

The festival runs July 23–26 at Beach Areas 1 and 2.

Admission to BeachLife Festival and all live concerts is FREE . Midway rides, food, beverages and select activities are available for purchase.

. Midway rides, food, beverages and select activities are available for purchase. Headliners include The Carpet Frogs, Jukebox Heroes, Gold Dust Woman: The Stevie Nicks Experience and Just Heart.

Festival experiences include midway rides, licensed beer gardens, food trucks, professional sand sculptures, giant illuminated kites, nighttime paddling, family activities and more.

Wasaga Beach welcomes more than 2 million visitors annually and is home to the world's longest freshwater beach.

The Town's Summer 2026 lineup features 80+ live music performances and multiple signature festivals.

Wasaga Beach continues to be recognized by leading travel publications and organizations--including Lonely Planet, Narcity Canada, and Destination Canada--as one of Canada's top beach destinations.

About Wasaga Beach

For more than a hundred years, Wasaga Beach has been Ontario's iconic summer playground, where generations have gathered to enjoy 14 kilometres of sandy shoreline, live entertainment and unforgettable experiences on Georgian Bay.Today, the Town continues to invest in destination events and experiences that strengthen tourism while creating vibrant programming and public spaces for residents to enjoy.

Media Contact:

Karla Findlay

Special Projects Leader

Email Karla

Sandra Watts

General Manager of External Relations | Director of Communications, Destination Marketing & Intergovernmental Affairs

Email Sandra

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach