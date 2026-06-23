Press Play on Summer: Wasaga Beach Releases Official 2026 Soundtrack of Summer

The world's longest freshwater beach unveils a playlist of road-trip anthems, beach-day classics, iconic Canadian hits--and a special Canada Day Remix

WASAGA BEACH, ON, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - With beach season officially underway, Wasaga Beach is inviting Ontarians to press play on summer with the launch of its Official 2026 Soundtrack of Summer -- a curated collection of Canadian classics, road-trip singalongs, beach-day favourites and modern hits inspired by the traditions and memories of countless summers at the world's longest freshwater beach.

The Official 2026 Soundtrack of Summer available on Spotify.

"For generations of Ontarians, summer starts with a trip to Wasaga Beach," said Mayor Brian Smith. "The drive north with the windows down, a day on the sand, live music by the water and fireworks lighting up the shoreline -- music has always been part of those moments. This soundtrack celebrates the songs that have shaped Canadian summers for decades and invites everyone to create a few new memories of their own this year."

Featuring iconic Canadian artists spanning decades, the playlist is designed to be the soundtrack to Summer 2026 -- whether you're headed for the beach, the cottage, the campground or simply enjoying a sunny afternoon at home.

The curated Spotify playlist features a mix of Canadian hits, including Sunglasses at Night by Corey Hart, Summer of '69 by Bryan Adams, Bobcaygeon by The Tragically Hip, Blinding Lights by The Weeknd, Closer by Tegan and Sara, Spirits by The Strumbellas, Blame Brett by The Beaches, Say It Right by Nelly Furtado, and Wavin' Flag by K'NAAN.

Together, the tracks span more than four decades of Canadian music, reflecting the nostalgia, energy and sense of freedom that have made summer in Wasaga Beach a cherished Ontario tradition.

The release comes as Wasaga Beach prepares for one of its biggest summer seasons yet, featuring more than 80 live music performances, the new Wasaga BeachLife Festival and Midway, expanded waterfront programming and the three-day Memories of Summer music festival. Music continues to play a growing role in the Destination Wasaga vision, from expanded live music programming and major festivals to immersive experiences like the Canada Day Symphony Fireworks Show.

The Official 2026 Soundtrack of Summer also offers a preview of the musical inspiration behind Wasaga Beach's first-ever Canada Day Symphony Fireworks Show. Designed as an immersive waterfront experience, the display will combine fireworks with a soundtrack celebrating songs that have helped define the Canadian summer experience. Featuring music from more than a dozen performers, the soundtrack has been curated as a musical journey through the decades -- from the 1980s to today.

The Canada Day Remix will open with Maestro Fresh Wes, widely recognized as one of the pioneers of Canadian hip-hop, before lifting into Coldplay's A Sky Full of Stars -- a nod to Canada's British and Commonwealth roots -- as fireworks illuminate the shoreline. From there, it will unfold through the sounds of Canadian summer: the road-trip anthems that bring families north, the classic rock and nostalgic pop that have long been part of summers in Wasaga Beach, and the contemporary hits carrying that tradition forward for a new generation.

The show will build toward a powerful Canadian finale, closing with Wavin' Flag by K'NAAN and Lost Together by Blue Rodeo -- an emotional tribute to national pride, shared memory and the feeling of coming together on the beach under the summer sky.

Listen. Save. Share. Win!

Residents and visitors are encouraged to save the Official 2026 Soundtrack of Summer and Canada Day Remix on Spotify, share them with friends, and take them wherever summer leads -- from beach days and cottage weekends to backyard barbecues, campfires, road trips and evenings spent along the shores of Georgian Bay.

Share your photos and videos of fun in the sun in Wasaga Beach this summer on Facebook and Instagram, tag Explore Wasaga Beach, and use #WasagaBeach. You could win free Wasaga merch, including bumper stickers, beach towels, temporary tattoos, festival perks, free ice cream, and more! The more you share, the more you can win!

Plan your visit now: wasagabeach.com/SummerFun

Media contact:

Karla Findlay

Special Projects Leader

Email Karla

Sandra Watts

General Manager of External Relations | Director of Communications, Destination Marketing & Intergovernmental Affairs

Email Sandra

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach