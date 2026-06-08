Wasaga Beach Welcomes $20,000 in Provincial Funding to Grow Mayor's Charity RAM Rodeo and Hootenanny Fall Festival

Returning October 3–4, 2026, at Klondike Sports Park, the Mayor's Charity RAM Rodeo and Hootenanny Fall Festival has quickly become a major regional attraction, drawing thousands of attendees from across Ontario for a weekend of live entertainment, professional rodeo action, family activities, artisan vendors, food trucks, and fall-themed programming.

"We are grateful to Minister Cho and the Province of Ontario for recognizing the impact that festivals and events have on communities like Wasaga Beach," said Mayor Brian Smith. "The Mayor's Charity RAM Rodeo and Hootenanny Fall Festival has quickly become one of the Town's signature events, attracting visitors from across Ontario while supporting local businesses and community organizations. This funding will help us deliver an even better rodeo and festival experience for local families and visitors, including a Ferris wheel, more seating, more food choices, more washrooms, shared areas, and a 2-Step Social Under the Stars that you will never forget."

The provincial funding will support expanded family programming, new midway attractions, upgraded accessibility features, and enhanced visitor amenities as the Town continues to grow the event and strengthen fall tourism activity in the community.

The investment reflects the important role festivals and events play in supporting Wasaga Beach businesses, creating economic activity, and strengthening Wasaga Beach's position as a year-round destination.

"Festivals and events are one of the most effective ways to bring people into a community, support local businesses and create memorable experiences that keep visitors coming back," said Steve Harlow, Chair of the Town's Economic Development and Tourism Advisory Committee. "This investment from the Province helps us build on the success of the Mayor's Charity RAM Rodeo and Hootenanny Fall Festival while continuing to grow fall tourism in Wasaga Beach. It is exactly the kind of support that helps communities create stronger visitor experiences, extend the tourism season and generate lasting benefits for local businesses."

Last year's inaugural Mayor's Charity RAM Rodeo also raised more than $55,000 in support of a new regional hospital, turning a weekend of entertainment into meaningful support for local families and healthcare.

Tickets for the 2026 Mayor's Charity RAM Rodeo are available now at wasagabeach.com/Rodeo. Save with Early Bird pricing until July 5, 2026.

Quotes:

"This funding recognizes the important role festivals and events play in attracting visitors, supporting local businesses and strengthening communities across Simcoe–Grey. Wasaga Beach continues to create exciting experiences that celebrate local culture while supporting tourism and economic growth, and our government is proud to support that success through Experience Ontario."

- Brian Saunderson, MPP for Simcoe–Grey

"Events like the Hootenanny Fall Festival and Mayor's Charity RAM Rodeo bring real value to our local business community. When visitors come to Wasaga Beach for a weekend event, they stay, shop, dine and explore. That activity supports restaurants, accommodations, retailers, service providers and tourism operators across the community. Continued investment in events is an investment in local business, local jobs and the long-term strength of Wasaga Beach's local economy."

- Karin Greig, President of the Wasaga Beach Chamber of Commerce & Tourism

Quick Facts:

Each year, the Town of Wasaga Beach welcomes upwards of 2 million visitors to its iconic Ontario beachfront community, drawn by local businesses, live music festivals and events, and 14 km of sandy beach -- the longest freshwater beach in the world.

The Hootenanny Fall Festival and Mayor's Charity RAM Rodeo are part of Wasaga Beach's growing lineup of year-round events.

The Experience Ontario program is investing $20 million in more than 400 festivals and events across Ontario to help strengthen tourism, support local economies, and create jobs in communities large and small.

Related news

Wasaga Beach Unveils Summer 2026 Lineup with 80+ Live Music Performances, New BeachLife Festival and First-Ever Canada Day Symphony Fireworks

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Karla Findlay

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Sandra Watts

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SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach