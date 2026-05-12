"As Wasaga Beach continues to evolve, what remains timeless is the feeling people get when they come here in the summer," said Mayor Brian Smith. "The energy along the waterfront, live music carrying across the beach, fireworks over the bay, families gathering together -- these are the experiences that define Wasaga Beach and keep people coming back year after year. This summer's lineup is all about celebrating that."

This year, the Town will present more than 80 live music performances throughout the season, introduce the new Wasaga BeachLife Festival and Midway, expand its award-winning Memories of Summer celebration into a three-night concert experience, and debut its first-ever Canada Day Symphony Fireworks and FIFA watch party in partnership with Nancy Island Historic Site.

Recognized as one of Canada's Top 10 Beaches by Lonely Planet, Wasaga Beach welcomes more than two million visitors annually and continues to grow its reputation as one of Ontario's premier summer destinations.

Signature Summer Experiences

Canada Day Celebrations | July 1

Celebrate Canada Day in Wasaga Beach and enjoy a full day of family-friendly activities at Nancy Island Historic Site, where visitors can step into one of the most pivotal moments in Canadian history.

Throughout the day, guests will experience immersive historic tours and interpretive programming recounting the dramatic events of the War of 1812, when the burning and scuttling of the HMS Nancy in the Nottawasaga River helped disrupt American supply lines and played a critical role in turning the tide of the war in defence of Upper Canada. Set where these events unfolded more than 200 years ago, the experience connects visitors directly to the stories, sacrifices and moments that helped shape Canada.

As the sun sets over Georgian Bay, a Canada Day Symphony Fireworks show will pull visitors into an immersive beachfront spectacle--choreographed to a soundtrack of legendary Canadian artists spanning generations, from The Beaches and The Weeknd to Maestro Fresh Wes, Bryan Adams, The Tragically Hip, The Guess Who, and other iconic voices that have helped shape Canada's cultural soundtrack--and the soundtrack of summer in Wasaga Beach for generations.

Wasaga BeachLife Festival and Midway | July 23–26

New for 2026, the Wasaga BeachLife Festival brings four unforgettable days and nights of live entertainment, midway rides, games and classic summer fun.

The festival lineup will feature The Carpet Frogs, the official touring band of The Guess Who, along with Jukebox Heroes performing the legendary hits of Foreigner, and additional live entertainment throughout the weekend.

Designed to capture the timeless feeling of summer in Wasaga Beach, the new festival will offer immersive summer experiences, including paddleboard lessons and rentals, yoga on the beach, breakfast on the boardwalk, sunset midway rides, and live music under the stars.

Awaken the Isle | August 15

A new signature summer event at Nancy Island, Awaken the Isle is a free, daytime pirate-themed adventure that transforms the island into a lively world of sea rogues, quests, and hands-on fun. Inspired by the idea of bringing Nancy Island to life in a new way, visitors of all ages are invited to explore through playful challenges, roaming pirate characters, crafts, and storytelling that symbolically wakes the isle for a new summer tradition. Costumes are encouraged, imagination leads the way, and guests can choose their own level of adventure through optional activities and treats, making Awaken the Isle a spirited celebration full of discovery and mischief.

Memories of Summer | Labour Day Weekend (September 3–5)

After being recognized as one of Ontario's Top 100 Festivals and Events, Memories of Summer returns bigger than ever in 2026 -- expanding into a three-night beachfront music celebration.

This year's lineup includes Legends of Motown, The Yacht Rock Show and Wing Night. The three-night lineup is designed as a soundtrack to Wasaga summers across the decades: Legends of Motown channels the soul, harmonies and choreography of the '60s and '70s; The Yacht Rock Show brings the breezy soft-rock hits of the late '70s and '80s; while Wing Night performs crowd-favourite rock, pop and party anthems for one final summer singalong on the beach.

Memories of Summer wraps up the last long weekend of summer with an epic fireworks finale over Georgian Bay.

Summer 2026 Event Lineup

In addition to its signature festivals, Wasaga Beach will host a full season of events and experiences throughout the summer, including:

Trail Tunes | June 6

| June 6 Arts and Eats Festival | June 13-14

| June 13-14 Cruisers Fun Run | June 19–20

| June 19–20 Not-So-Pro Volleyball Tournament | July 11–12

| July 11–12 Foam Fest 5K | July 18

| July 18 Rockin' the River | August 8

| August 8 Wasaga Beach Triathlon | August 22

Live Music and Weekly Programming

Live entertainment and recurring weekly programming will continue throughout the summer across parks, trails and public spaces, creating new experiences every week.

Programming includes:

More to Come This Fall

Wasaga's 2026 events season continues into the fall with:

Stonebridge Wasaga Beach Blues Festival | September 18–20

| September 18–20 Mayor's Charity RAM Rodeo and Hootenanny Fall Festival | October 3–4

Quick Facts

Each year, the Town of Wasaga Beach welcomes upwards of 2 million visitors to its iconic Ontario beachfront community, drawn by local businesses, live music festivals and events, and 14 km of sandy beach -- the longest freshwater beach in the world.

Recognized as one of Ontario's Top 100 Festivals and Events, Memories of Summer welcomes more than 12,000 attendees annually -- and general admission is always free.

Wasaga Beach continues to be recognized by leading travel publications and organizations--including Lonely Planet, Narcity Canada, and Destination Canada--as one of Canada's top beach destinations.

Quotes

"Summer is the heartbeat of Wasaga Beach, and this year's incredible lineup of festivals, live music and waterfront experiences is a major win for our local business community. From restaurants and accommodations to shops and attractions, these events help create the kind of vibrant atmosphere that keeps visitors exploring, staying longer and making memories here year after year. The Chamber is excited to see Wasaga Beach continue building momentum as one of Ontario's premier summer destinations."

-- Karin Greig, President, Wasaga Beach Chamber of Commerce and Tourism

"Tourism helps power Simcoe County's economy, and we're pleased to see Wasaga Beach continue to invest in the kinds of festivals, live music and waterfront experiences that draw visitors, support local businesses and create lasting economic impact. These events and festivals help drive activity for restaurants, accommodations, retailers and tourism operators across the region, while reinforcing Wasaga Beach and Simcoe County's role as one of Ontario's most popular destinations for visitors and tourists."

-- Basil Clarke, Warden, Simcoe County

"From sunrise on the boardwalk and live music under the stars to fireworks over Georgian Bay, Wasaga Beach's 2026 season celebrates the moments, music, and memories that have made summer in Ontario special for generations. This year's lineup of festivals, waterfront celebrations, and community events reflects the energy, hospitality, and strong sense of community that continue to make Wasaga Beach one of Ontario's most iconic summer destinations."

-- Brian Saunderson, MPP for Simcoe–Grey

"Wasaga Beach is woven into Canada's story -- from the defining events of the War of 1812 at Nancy Island to generations of families who have made this shoreline part of their summer traditions for more than a century. This year's lineup of festivals, live music and waterfront celebrations reflects both that rich history and the enduring role Wasaga Beach continues to play as one of Canada's iconic tourism destinations. From honouring the moments that helped shape our country to creating new memories along Georgian Bay, the 2026 season celebrates the people, places and experiences that make Wasaga Beach uniquely Canadian."

-- Terry Dowdall, Member of Parliament for Simcoe-Grey

Additional Resources

Plan your visit to Wasaga Beach.

Learn more about Festivals and Events in Wasaga Beach.

Learn more about Destination Wasaga.

About Wasaga Beach

For more than one hundred years, Wasaga Beach has been Ontario's iconic summer playground -- a place where generations of visitors have gathered to experience the beach, the boardwalk atmosphere, live entertainment and unforgettable summers along Georgian Bay.

Today, through Destination Wasaga, the Town continues to invest in festivals, recreation, tourism and waterfront experiences that strengthen the community and support its future as a premier four-season destination.

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach

Media contact: Karla Findlay, Special Projects Leader, [email protected]; Sandra Watts, General Manager of External Relations | Director of Communications, Destination Marketing & Intergovernmental Affairs, [email protected]