Piping Plovers Get Added Protection at Wasaga Beach

New seasonal technicians and community volunteers will support nest monitoring, beach surveys, public education, and long-term shoreline stewardship

WASAGA BEACH, ON, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - As Wasaga Beach prepares for another busy summer season, the Town is expanding on-the-ground protection for the endangered piping plover with the addition of two Destination Wasaga Piping Plover Technicians.

The new seasonal roles will support monitoring and recovery efforts for the endangered shorebird, including beach surveys, nest monitoring, data collection, and public education with residents and visitors.

Town of Wasaga Beach Destination Wasaga stewardship team (CNW Group/Town of Wasaga Beach)

"As responsibility for Beach Areas 1 and 2 transitions from the Province to the Town, our focus is on making sure the care of our beachfront remains thoughtful, informed, and grounded in best practices," said Mayor Brian Smith. "This work is about protecting what makes Wasaga Beach special -- from sensitive shoreline areas to the endangered species that depend on them."

The technician roles build on stewardship work already underway to support a long-term municipal piping plover protection framework for Wasaga Beach. The Town has been working with the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority (NVCA) to develop a comprehensive Municipal Piping Plover Beach Management Plan, which will help establish clear protocols for habitat protection, monitoring, public use, and adaptive management over time.

The Town has also begun installing educational and interpretive signage along the critical habitat zone and within the Town's designated "no rake" zone. These signs are intended to help residents, visitors, and beach users better understand the importance of sensitive shoreline habitat, follow posted protective measures, and support the recovery of piping plovers during the nesting season.

"Aligned with past Ontario Parks practices, the Town is taking a phased and responsible approach to building its in-house stewardship capacity," said Lee Furlotte, Director of Parks, Recreation and Facilities. "These new technician roles are an important first step, and we expect to continue strengthening this team next season as part of a long-term municipal approach to piping plover protection and beach management. We are grateful to our provincial and federal partners, who are working alongside us on the ground, sharing equipment, expertise, and best practices as we build local capacity."

By maintaining the level of stewardship previously provided by Ontario Parks -- and building on it through collaboration with federal and provincial partners and local volunteers -- the Town is reinforcing its commitment to science-based environmental protection along one of Ontario's most visited freshwater beaches.

The Piping Plover Stewardship Program is an important part of the Town's vision for Destination Wasaga, where conservation, tourism, and community can thrive together.

Interested applicants can apply for the Destination Wasaga Piping Plover Technician roles at wasagabeach.com/careers.

Qualified residents interested in supporting local stewardship efforts can sign up to volunteer at wasagabeach.com/volunteer.

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach

Media contact: Karla Findlay, Special Projects Leader, [email protected]; Sandra Watts, General Manager of External Relations | Director of Communications, Destination Marketing & Intergovernmental Affairs, [email protected]