Wasaga Beach Featured in National Tourism Case Study

"At a time when Canada is looking to tourism as one of its strongest tariff-free exports, Wasaga Beach has an important role to play," said Mayor Brian Smith. "Destination Wasaga is about using tourism as a lever for long-term economic growth -- attracting responsible investment, supporting local businesses, keeping the beach public, protecting our environment, and reconnecting people with the nationally significant history of Nancy Island and the War of 1812. We are building a year-round waterfront destination that residents are proud to share with Canada and the world."

The case study comes as the Government of Canada continues to place renewed focus on tourism growth. In 2025, tourism in Canada generated $133 billion in visitor spending, supported more than 280,000 businesses in 5,000 communities, and is projected to grow to $177 billion by 2030.

Investment and momentum

Destination Wasaga is already supported by significant public and private momentum, including strategic land assembly by the Town along the beachfront, a nearly $38-million investment from the Province of Ontario, Sunray Group's plans to invest approximately $60 million to build a premium Marriott hotel, and Stonebridge Building Group's $90 million mixed-use development which includes live-work units near Beach Drive.

Together, these elements are helping reposition Wasaga Beach as a modern, globally recognized recreation and nature-based destination while preserving the natural beauty and character that has drawn visitors for generations.

The case study also recognizes the Town's work with Urban Strategies to develop the Destination Wasaga Master Plan, which is being shaped through extensive public engagement. Between November 2025 and April 2026, more than 1200 residents, local businesses, community partners, stakeholders from across the province, and students from every elementary school in the community have participated in shaping the Destination Wasaga through public meetings, hands-on workshops, virtual feedback and online tools.

Honouring history while building the future

Wasaga Beach is not only part of Canada's tourism story -- it is part of the story of Canada itself.

Long before it became known for the world's longest freshwater beach, Wasaga Beach and the Nottawasaga River played a critical role in the defence of Upper Canada during the War of 1812. After HMS Nancy was destroyed to keep it out of American hands, its crew escaped and later helped capture the American schooners Tigress and Scorpion, helping restore British control on the upper Great Lakes.

It is a remarkable chapter in the Town's history, and a reminder that the national significance of Wasaga Beach is rooted not only in its globally significant shoreline and legacy as Ontario's most visited summer playground--but also in its role in the defence and formation of Canada.

Nancy Island itself was formed over time as silt built up around the wreck of HMS Nancy in the Nottawasaga River, creating a physical link between Wasaga Beach's landscape and its War of 1812 history. As part of the Province of Ontario's early investment in Destination Wasaga, $25 million will support the redevelopment of Nancy Island to better recognize its national significance and preserve its history.

Destination Wasaga creates an opportunity to better connect the Town's waterfront, downtown, beachfront and heritage assets -- ensuring Nancy Island is not treated as a standalone historic site, but as a defining part of the community's identity and visitor experience.

Protecting what makes Wasaga Beach special

The Destination Canada case study also highlights that environmental stewardship and public access are central to the Destination Wasaga vision.

As part of the broader transformation, the Town has been clear that there are no plans to build on the beach. The beach, dunes and Georgian Bay remain the foundation of Wasaga Beach's identity and tourism economy.

Destination Wasaga is focused on improving how residents and visitors experience these natural assets through better access, thoughtful design, stronger connections, public spaces, programming and long-term stewardship.

The Town will continue working with residents, federal and provincial governments, private-sector partners, community organizations and the broader tourism sector as the Destination Wasaga Master Plan advances.

"Destination Wasaga is showing what can happen when local vision is matched with strong partnerships and transformational investment: stronger communities, a stronger Ontario and a stronger Canada."

Quick Facts

Wasaga Beach is the longest freshwater beach in the world, stretching more than 14 kilometres across eight beach areas.

The Town of Wasaga Beach welcomes over two million visitors annually, making it one of Ontario's most visited destinations.

Wasaga Beach is the only Canadian municipality with a provincial park fully within its municipal boundaries. Wasaga Beach Provincial Park is a "recreation class" provincial park that is intended to be designed and managed to provide a high level of outdoor recreation experiences for visitors.

Wasaga Beach continues to be recognized by leading travel publications and organizations--including Lonely Planet, Narcity Canada, and Destination Canada--as one of Canada's top beach destinations.

Destination Canada is a federal Crown corporation with a mandate to market Canada as a premier tourism destination.

Related links:

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach

Media contact: Karla Findlay, Special Projects Leader, [email protected]; Sandra Watts, General Manager of External Relations | Director of Communications, Destination Marketing & Intergovernmental Affairs, [email protected]