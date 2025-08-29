Wasaga Beach Unveils its First-Ever, Beach-Themed Mobile Tourist Information Centre

The Mobile Tourist Information Centre will serve as a hub for maps, guides, insider tips, and updates on upcoming events, while also acting as a rolling showcase of the community's unique character.

The new unit features a retro marquee sign, swag shop, and tourist information rack for maps and other marketing material.

It also features a timeline of key events in the history of Wasaga Beach from its earliest settlers and the first successful overseas flight from Canada's mainland, which took off from Wasaga Beach, to its evolution as Ontario's summer playground and the recent $38 million investment by the province to create Destination Wasaga.

Following this weekend's epic Memories of Summer celebration, which is expected to draw a crowd of thousands to Beach Area 1 for fireworks, beer tents, food trucks and a free, live performance by one of the world's best Queen tribute bands, the beach-themed welcome centre will hit the road to promote local tourism operators, attractions, and businesses at other events in Wasaga Beach and across the region.

Related news

About Wasaga Beach

For one hundred years, the Town of Wasaga Beach has been Ontario's iconic summer playground — a place people come to have fun and create memories that will last a lifetime. Today, we're on a mission to become a four-season recreation and live-music destination. Hosting large destination events and investing in destination marketing supports this vision and Council's priorities: to create opportunities to diversify the economy, grow tourism, create jobs and build a complete community. It's part of the Town's plan to become a leader in sustainability, creativity, innovation and fun! A place with thriving businesses and safe, inclusive, complete neighbourhoods. A place where we celebrate our rich history, diversity of cultures and natural beauty, including the Nottawasaga River, Georgian Bay and the longest freshwater beach in the world.

Follow the Town of Wasaga Beach on X: @WB_media, Hashtags: #WasagaBeach #CouncilAdvocacy

Follow the Town of Wasaga Beach on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/town-of-wasaga-beach

Follow the Town of Wasaga Beach on FaceBook: www.facebook.com/TownOfWasagaBeach

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach

Media contact: Sandra Watts, Director of Communications and Intergovernmental Affairs, [email protected]