Wasaga Beach Unveils its First-Ever, Beach-Themed Mobile Tourist Information Centre

The 1970s-inspired unit is set to promote local tourism and businesses in style
WASAGA BEACH, ON, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Wasaga Beach is celebrating the launch of its very first Mobile Tourist Information Centre – and it's already turning heads. Designed with a fun 1970s-inspired look, the new unit arrived just in time for the Town's last long weekend of summer celebration, Memories of Summer.
"This is a game-changer for our tourism strategy," said Brian Smith, Mayor of Wasaga Beach. "It gives us the flexibility to bring Wasaga Beach directly to visitors, highlight our vibrant business community, and encourage people to come experience all that our town has to offer."
Following this weekend's epic Memories of Summer celebration, which is expected to draw a crowd of thousands to Beach Area 1 for fireworks, beer tents, food trucks and a free, live performance by one of the world's best Queen tribute bands, the beach-themed welcome centre will hit the road to promote local tourism operators, attractions, and businesses at other events in Wasaga Beach and across the region.
About Wasaga Beach For one hundred years, the Town of Wasaga Beach has been Ontario's iconic summer playground — a place people come to have fun and create memories that will last a lifetime. Today, we're on a mission to become a four-season recreation and live-music destination. Hosting large destination events and investing in destination marketing supports this vision and Council's priorities: to create opportunities to diversify the economy, grow tourism, create jobs and build a complete community. It's part of the Town's plan to become a leader in sustainability, creativity, innovation and fun! A place with thriving businesses and safe, inclusive, complete neighbourhoods. A place where we celebrate our rich history, diversity of cultures and natural beauty, including the Nottawasaga River, Georgian Bay and the longest freshwater beach in the world.
