Wasaga Beach Selects Ontario-based firm, Urban Strategies, to Help Design and Build Destination Wasaga; Here's What Happens Next

Award-winning team includes urban designers, engineers, ecologists, Indigenous design advisors, and more

WASAGA BEACH, ON, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Town of Wasaga Beach has selected Ontario-based firm, Urban Strategies, to lead the design and deliver Destination Wasaga—a bold, once-in-a-generation planning effort that will re-imagine the community's iconic waterfront, downtown, and tourism economy.

Urban Strategies is now tasked with engaging local residents, business leaders and relevant stakeholders to develop the Destination Wasaga Master Plan. The award-winning firm has assembled a multi-disciplinary team of experts to guide the development of the master plan, including architects, landscape architects, engineers, Indigenous design advisors, economists, tourism advisors, as well as environmental and cost consultants.

Spanning a large section of the Town's iconic waterfront, downtown, and main tourism areas, the Destination Wasaga Master Plan is set to be one of the most significant planning and public engagement exercises in the history of Wasaga Beach.

In May 2025, as part of the 2025 Ontario Budget, Premier Doug Ford announced $38 million to help the Town of Wasaga Beach re-imagine and revitalize its downtown and main tourist areas to become a globally recognized, four-season destination.

Ontario's investments in support of Destination Wasaga, which are intended to preserve local heritage, create jobs, boost tourism and support economic growth across the region, include:

$25 million to support the redevelopment of Nancy Island Historic Site, along with the proposed transfer of administrative responsibility for the site from the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Gaming (MTCG)

$2 million for the Town of Wasaga Beach to support tourism planning and the development of the Destination Wasaga Master Plan

For the Town of Wasaga Beach, Destination Wasaga is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. It is the most significant and transformational master planning exercise since 1978, when the Ontario government expropriated significant portions of the Town's downtown, shoreline, forests and trails – demolishing homes, businesses, restaurants and family-owned cottages – to create Wasaga Beach Provincial Park.

Here's what happens next:

Fall/Winter 2025

Public engagement kicks off

Community members, businesses, and relevant stakeholders will be invited to share their input through surveys, workshops, and open houses, ensuring the Master Plan reflects local priorities and lived experiences.

Redesigning Beach Drive and improving roads, infrastructure and underground services near Beach Area 1 will make it flood and climate resilient. This will improve safety, traffic flow, and pedestrian accessibility – laying the groundwork for future development on commercially-zoned property in the area, including a new premium Marriott Hotel.

Restoration of the Nancy Island Historic Site—home to the HMS Nancy vessel, artifacts, a museum, and a lighthouse—will begin with an infrastructure audit and project planning aimed at determining how to reactivate this critical heritage asset and bolster its year-round tourism appeal.

Ontario will decide on the proposed transfer of approximately 60 hectares of beachfront land to the municipality under the condition that the beach remains public. This could bring this section of shoreline and adjacent lands into local stewardship, making it easier to implement the Destination Wasaga Master Plan.

Spring/Summer 2026

Design Development and Technical Analysis

The Urban Strategies team, backed by planners, designers, ecologists, and third-party experts, will analyze environmental, heritage, and community needs. They will develop initial concepts that balance ecological protection, urban design, and economic opportunity.

The conceptual plan developed by Urban Strategies will integrate with ongoing and planned infrastructure investments (e.g. road upgrades, Nancy Island work), ensuring alignment between master planning and tangible capital projects.

Urban Strategies will present finalized concept plans to the Town, with potential joint milestone reviews with relevant stakeholders and provincial partners before community implementation begins.

A phased implementation strategy will be presented with achievable short-term actions (e.g. public realm improvements and temporary installations) followed by longer-term investment attraction activities and capital builds (e.g. building activation, landscape work, mobility upgrades, and major infrastructure).

The project's success will be measured against clearly defined community indicators, including investment attracted, jobs created, tourism numbers trending upward, positive impacts on the local business community, as well as environmental and shoreline preservation outcomes—building on metrics from the Downtown Development Master Plan.

QUOTES

"Wasaga Beach is ready to become a globally recognized recreation and nature-based destination, and we are excited to partner with Urban Strategies to make it happen. Our guiding principle is simple: A place where people love to live is a place that people will want to visit. To build Wasaga Beach into a truly resilient, four-season destination, we will focus on fostering unique experiences, leveraging local assets, prioritizing sustainability, and actively engaging with residents. During the RFP process, we made it clear that environmental leadership is also important to the Town and this Council – our final plan must integrate green infrastructure, innovative design, nature-based solutions and global best practices that will enhance the health of our community and shoreline for generations to come. This is vitally important to ensure Wasaga Beach thrives as Ontario's summer playground – but also that we evolve into an iconic, year-round destination that will grow Ontario's tourism sector, support local businesses, and make life better for our full-time residents."

— Mayor Brian Smith

"Across Ontario, our government is helping build tourism destinations that increase visitation, create jobs, and drive economic growth. This bold and collaborative transformation project will revitalize Wasaga Beach's iconic waterfront and elevate the town as a premier tourism destination for travellers from across the country and around the world. Our government's investment will help both protect local workers and businesses and preserve a cherished piece of Canadian history."

— Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming

"Wasaga Beach is one of the crown jewels of South Georgian Bay, and it's a place where generations of families have created lasting memories along its world-famous shoreline. Our government is proud to invest in this vibrant and growing community, and I'm excited to see this project moving forward. It's equally encouraging to see the Town partnering with an Ontario company to reimagine Wasaga Beach as a globally recognized, four-season destination."

— Brian Saunderson, MPP, Simcoe-Grey

"Re-imagining a community is complex—and Wasaga Beach is no ordinary community. It's the world's longest freshwater beach and home to Ontario's first and most visited urban provincial park, with dunes, forests, and over 30 kilometres of trails. It's also one of Ontario's fastest-growing communities. At Urban Strategies, we bring fresh eyes and global best practices to complex projects, without preconceived conclusions. We look forward to crafting a bold vision and path forward with the citizens of Wasaga Beach – the people who live, work, learn and play in this iconic community 365 days of the year."

-– Tim Smith, Principal at Urban Strategies

Quick Facts

In May 2025 , the Town of Wasaga Beach welcomed Premier Doug Ford and Ontario Minister of Tourism Stan Cho to town, along with news that the province will invest $38 million to help build Destination Wasaga .

Destination Wasaga Wasaga Beach is unique in the world: it is home to one of Ontario's most visited provincial parks, and the only provincial park located completely within the main tourist areas and downtown of an Ontario municipality.

Wasaga Beach Provincial Park is a "recreation class" provincial park, which is intended to be designed and managed to provide a high level of outdoor recreation experiences for visitors.

The new Waterfront and Destination Wasaga Master Plan will build upon the Town's current Downtown Development Master Plan..

Urban Strategies has most recently won two 2025 Canadian Awards for Planning Excellence: ʔəy̓alməxw/Iy̓álmexw/Jericho Lands Comprehensive Development Concept Plan and Policy Statement, and jfm+are among the projects being honoured for excellence, creativity, and real-life impact.

Here's what the community is saying:

"As Chair of the Town's Economic Development and Tourism Advisory Committee, I'm incredibly excited to see Destination Wasaga moving forward. This process will redefine Wasaga Beach as a world-class, four-season destination — anchored by the world's longest freshwater beach, vibrant heritage sites like Nancy Island, and a revitalized downtown. With thoughtful planning, infrastructure renewal, investment attraction, and strong community engagement, we're building more than a globally-recognized recreation and nature-based destination — we're building a community where residents and businesses can thrive all year long."

— Steve Harlow, Chair, Economic Development & Tourism Advisory Committee

"As President of the Wasaga Beach Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, I'm thrilled to support Destination Wasaga—a transformative opportunity for our town. With nearly $38 million in provincial funding to revitalize our downtown, rebuild Beach Drive, preserve the heritage of Nancy Island, and reimagine our community as a four-season destination, we're poised to unlock incredible investment and benefits in our community. From restaurants and shops to accommodations and attractions, our local businesses stand to gain from increased visitation and year-round tourism. More than that, this project enables us to build a truly welcoming, vibrant, and sustainable community that celebrates Wasaga Beach's natural beauty, history, and character every day of the year."

— Karin Greig, President, Wasaga Beach Chamber of Commerce & Tourism

"As someone who spent my youth enjoying the sun and surf of Wasaga Beach, I am deeply connected to this community. Our family operated Beach Bazaar here in 1976 – returning now with Sunray Group to build a premium Marriott Hotel and invest in its future is very rewarding, both personally and professionally. The Destination Wasaga approach aligns perfectly with Sunray Group's commitment to sustainable, community-first development. This project honours the past, creates excitement for the future, and puts the local community first. Sunray Group supports this historic and collaborative effort to enhance Wasaga Beach's appeal — not just as a great place to visit, but as a great place to live."

— Ray Gupta, Chairman & CEO, Sunray Group of Hotels

"As CAO of the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority, I'm encouraged by the collaborative momentum behind Destination Wasaga. Our watershed, which flows through Wasaga Beach and into Georgian Bay, depends on smart, resilient planning. Destination Wasaga's focus on revitalizing Wasaga's downtown, building climate-resilient infrastructure, prioritizing environmental leadership, and preserving heritage like Nancy Island aligns closely with our mission to protect the environment while promoting sustainable community growth. NVCA stands ready to support this transformational project—ensuring it enhances year-round recreational opportunities in the Town of Wasaga Beach while safeguarding the integrity of our watershed for generations to come."

— Jennifer Vincent, Chief Administrative Officer, Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority

"As someone who helps bring live music, culture, and community together for the annual Wasaga Beach Blues Festival, I couldn't be more excited about Destination Wasaga. Our annual live-music festival, along with other Town-organized concerts and live-music events throughout the year, draws tens of thousands of visitors to Wasaga Beach from across Ontario, Canada, and beyond. These visitors spend money at local businesses and fuel our local economy. This investment gives us the tools to elevate our events, create new year-round cultural experiences, strengthen our local businesses, and celebrate the unique energy of Wasaga Beach well beyond summer. The Wasaga Beach Blues Festival supports this effort to transform Wasaga Beach into a vibrant, four-season destination rooted in a love of outdoor recreation and live music."

— Kathy Mulgrew, Wasaga Beach Blues Festival

"As a longtime business owner and active community member in Wasaga Beach, I'm proud to support Destination Wasaga. Over the years, our Canadian Tire team has been honored to sponsor local events, support community groups, and help make Wasaga Beach a place where families and neighbors can come together. This initiative will build on that spirit — revitalizing our downtown, preserving our heritage, and creating a four-season destination that benefits both residents and local businesses. I'm excited to see our community grow in a way that celebrates what makes Wasaga Beach truly special."

— Ken Voss, Dealer Principal, Canadian Tire (Wasaga Beach)

As a longtime developer who is passionate about the Wasaga Beach community, I'm thrilled to see our town step into this new chapter with Destination Wasaga. This isn't just any revitalization—it's a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform our waterfront and our community into a vibrant, year-round destination. By combining big ideas, thoughtful infrastructure, environmental leadership, and heritage preservation, we can make Wasaga Beach one of the most vibrant and iconic places in the world to visit or call home.

— Mark Crowe, Stonebridge Building Group

"As the new partners at Skull Island Mini Golf, we are excited to support Destination Wasaga—a visionary project that aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing unique and memorable experiences for our guests. By enhancing public spaces and introducing innovative attractions, this initiative will not only elevate the visitor experience but also create a vibrant, year-round destination that benefits local businesses like ours. We look forward to being a part of this transformative journey and contributing to the continued growth and success of Wasaga Beach."

— Garry Hewines, Partner, Skull Island Mini Golf

"As the owner of Catch 22 Fresh Market Grill, I'm excited to support Destination Wasaga because it's about more than revitalization—it's about imagining new, exceptional experiences for our community and visitors. Enhancing public spaces, attractions, and the downtown waterfront will draw more people to our town, which directly supports local businesses like ours. Destination Wasaga gives us the chance to create a vibrant, year-round destination where residents and visitors can dine, shop, and enjoy memorable moments—making Wasaga Beach a place people want to return to again and again."

— Bob Bickmore, Owner, Catch 22 Fresh Market Grill

About Wasaga Beach

For over one hundred years, the Town of Wasaga Beach has been Ontario's iconic summer playground — a place people come to have fun and create memories that will last a lifetime. Today, we're on a mission to become a four-season recreation and live-music destination. Building Destination Wasaga and re-imagining our main commercial area at Beach Area 1 supports this vision and Council's priorities: to create opportunities to diversify the economy, grow tourism, create jobs and build a complete community. It's part of the Town's plan to become a leader in sustainability, creativity, innovation and fun. A place with thriving businesses and safe, inclusive, complete neighbourhoods. A place where we celebrate our rich history, diversity of cultures and natural beauty, including the Nottawasaga River, Georgian Bay and the longest freshwater beach in the world.

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach

Media contact: Sandra Watts, Director of Communications and Intergovernmental Affairs, [email protected]