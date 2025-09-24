Wasaga Beach Rides Tourism Wave into Hootenanny Fall Festival and First Rodeo

Town continues to drive the largest increase in local tourism in almost a decade; prepares to welcome visitors for its Hootenanny Fall Festival and first annual Rodeo on October 4-5

"Tourism in Wasaga Beach is up more than 15 per cent over 2024, even with construction happening along Beach Drive. This is no coincidence. Thanks to unprecedented support from the Ontario government, this Council continues investing in improving infrastructure, delivering festivals and events, and promoting local businesses and experiences to position Wasaga Beach as a top destination," said Mayor Brian Smith. "Our goal is simple: to build a thriving, year-round community—one with more fun things to see and do, a stronger local economy, and a growing commercial tax base that helps keep life affordable for our residents."

WASAGA BEACH, ON, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Wasaga Beach is closing out its 2025 summer season on a high note: tourism is up more than 15 per cent over 2024, bringing visitation once again to its strongest level in years, despite construction and infrastructure improvements happening along Beach Drive.

Wasaga Beach Summer 2025 Visitor* Daily Visits to Wasaga Beach geofence (CNW Group/Town of Wasaga Beach) Visitors and residents enjoying Town programming and live music near Beach Area 1 in Wasaga Beach, Ontario, Canada. Wasaga Beach is home to the world's longest (14 kilometre) freshwater beach and has had a renewed focused on growing sustainable tourism since 2023. Between 2023 and 2025 tourism has continued to increase steadily as a result of Council advocacy and targeted investments in infrastructure, destination events and destination marketing. (CNW Group/Town of Wasaga Beach) Wasaga Beach presents its first annual Charity Rodeo on October 4 and 5, 2025. Featuring food trucks, live music, a two-step social and all the trappings of a traditional rodeo: barrel racing, saddle bronc, bareback, bull riding, pole bending, trick riding, junior competitions, and more! Ticket proceeds support local charities. (CNW Group/Town of Wasaga Beach) Visitors enjoying Wasaga Beach. (CNW Group/Town of Wasaga Beach)