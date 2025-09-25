Wasaga Beach's Innovative Town-Operated Medical Centre--One of the First in Canada--Welcomes First Family Doctor

Launched in October 2023, the state-of-the-art, ready-to-use medical centre is a critical part of the Town's doctor recruitment strategy

"This is great news for the citizens of Wasaga Beach — it means about 2,000 residents will now have access to a family doctor," said Mayor Brian Smith. "Topping up the Town's family physician incentive program and opening the Wasaga Beach Medical Centre and After-Hours Clinic was a priority for this Council, and we got it done. While healthcare is a provincial responsibility, as Mayor, my job and the job of this Council is to ensure our residents have access to the services they need. That's why we are making these investments, and it's clear our innovative approach is working." – Mayor Brian Smith

WASAGA BEACH, ON, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Wasaga Beach is welcoming its second doctor in less than two years, and thanks to the Wasaga Beach Medical Centre and After-Hours Clinic, the town's newest family physician has hit the ground running.

Dr. Yannick Charette is already working out of the Town-operated clinic located at 160 Beck Street in Wasaga Beach, and he plans to expand to a full roster over the coming months. That means about 2000 residents who do not currently have a family doctor will now have access to primary care closer to home.

The addition of Dr. Charette underscores the effectiveness of the town's strategy to provide a ready-to-use, state-of-the-art practice environment. The municipally operated medical centre—one of the first of its kind in Ontario and Canada—is an important part of the Town's doctor recruitment strategy. The innovative approach removes typical barriers faced by physicians, such as the high costs associated with establishing a private medical office.

TIMELINE

The Wasaga Beach Medical Centre opened in October 2023 with a generous donation of over $10,000 in equipment, furnishings, and access to newly renovated medical office space from retiring family physician Dr. Joe Greyling.

The Town previously launched a shorter-term, municipally-funded after-hours clinic in November 2018 to gauge resident need. The current facility at 160 Beck Street is a new, longer-term initiative that operates both as a medical centre and after-hours clinic. It is funded largely by casino revenue.

THINKING OUTSIDE THE BOX

One of the biggest barriers to physician recruitment in small and mid-sized communities is the upfront cost and risk of establishing a private medical office. Young physicians, in particular, often graduate with significant debt and are reluctant to invest in leasing, renovating, and equipping a clinic space before they even begin practicing.

Wasaga Beach has removed this barrier by offering a municipally funded, turn-key medical centre and after-hours clinic. The facility is fully equipped with modern exam rooms, shared technology, and administrative support—allowing new physicians to focus on patient care from day one rather than the financial and logistical burden of setting up a practice.

The Wasaga Beach Medical Centre isn't just an investment in healthcare infrastructure—it's a strategic recruitment tool that accelerates practice readiness and signals that the community is serious about supporting physicians and their families long term:

Reduced Barriers: Eliminates the financial burden of establishing a private practice.

Eliminates the financial burden of establishing a private practice. Turn-Key Facility: Provides a fully equipped medical center with modern exam rooms and shared technology.

Provides a fully equipped medical center with modern exam rooms and shared technology. Focus on Patient Care: Allows physicians to hit the ground running and concentrate on providing quality healthcare from day one.

Allows physicians to hit the ground running and concentrate on providing quality healthcare from day one. Strategic Recruitment: Serves as an effective tool for attracting and retaining medical professionals.

IMPACT AND MOMENTUM

By offering fully equipped facilities and administrative support, the Town and Council are attracting healthcare professionals and ensuring residents have access to the care they need:

Since reopening, the Town's community medical centre and after-hours clinic have served thousands of patients and families in Wasaga Beach .

. In February 2024 , the Ontario government invested more than $880,000 through the South Georgian Bay Ontario Health Team, resulting in expanded services at the clinic.

, the government invested more than through the South Georgian Bay Ontario Health Team, resulting in expanded services at the clinic. In 2024, the clinic was also a contributing factor in the Town's successful recruitment of Dr. Jacob Jeffrey McGavin .

ADDITIONAL QUOTES

Dr. Yannick Charette:

"Visiting the new Wasaga Beach arena and library, and then watching my kids play at the beach, I fell in love with this community right away," said Dr. Yannick Charette. "The Town has been incredibly supportive, and I'm impressed by the municipality's commitment to expanding services through the Wasaga Beach Medical Clinic. Having a state-of-the-art medical centre and after-hours clinic in a small town is invaluable — not only for me as a family physician, but for my patients. It means more options, more timely care, and better health outcomes. I look forward to joining the strong network of family physicians and healthcare partners dedicated to serving the people of Wasaga Beach."

Dr. Harry O'Halloran Co-Chair of the South Georgian Bay Ontario Health Team:

"Dr. Charette is a welcome addition to our medical community," said Dr. Harry O'Halloran Co-Chair of the South Georgian Bay Ontario Health Team. "The South Georgian Bay Ontario Health Team, the Georgian Bay Family Health Organization, the Georgian Bay Family Health Team, and the Town of Wasaga Beach have been collaborating to improve access to primary care through a joint physician recruitment campaign, and it is fantastic to see those efforts paying off."

Dr. Gillian Brakel, Wasaga Beach Family Physician and Physician Recruitment Lead for the Georgian Bay Family Health Organization:

"Dr. Charette's arrival will make a meaningful difference by improving access to care close to home and easing the strain on our regional Emergency Department and After-Hours Clinics. This highlights the importance of working together," said Dr. Gillian Brakel, Wasaga Beach Family Physician and Physician Recruitment Lead for the Georgian Bay Family Health Organization.

Quick facts

With a population of 25,000 set to double by 2051, the Ministry of Health considers Wasaga Beach an area of "high physician need."

