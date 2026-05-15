Wasaga Beach Sets New Standard for Beachfront Protection Through Destination Wasaga

New by-law strengthens protection for dunes, critical habitat, and endangered Piping Plovers with fines among the strongest identified in Canada

WASAGA BEACH, ON, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Town of Wasaga Beach has approved a new Beach By-law as part of its broader Destination Wasaga master planning process, advancing a planned approach to protecting the beachfront while supporting responsible tourism, recreation, and public access.

Town of Wasaga Beach Destination Wasaga stewardship team receives first training with Birds Canada. (CNW Group/Town of Wasaga Beach)

"Destination Wasaga is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine one of Canada's most iconic beach towns and waterfront destinations," said Mayor Brian Smith. "Protecting our dunes, critical habitat and natural shoreline is central to that work. This by-law strengthens local stewardship and helps position Wasaga Beach as a model for destination development -- where tourism growth, community benefit and environmental protection thrive together."

The new by-law is part of the Town's environmental leadership framework under Destination Wasaga and strengthens local protection for dunes, critical habitat, sensitive natural areas, and wildlife, including the endangered Piping Plover.

From the outset, Destination Wasaga has been guided by a responsible beachfront management approach: protect critical habitat, maintain established conservation protocols, build local stewardship capacity, and ensure public beach areas remain safe, clean, and accessible.

The by-law provides clearer local rules for beach users, operators, and enforcement staff. It also gives the Town stronger municipal tools to protect dunes, critical habitat, stewardship areas, active Piping Plover nesting areas, vegetation, natural features, and wildlife.

Highlights of the new bylaw include the following fines:

Up to $900 for entering a prohibited or restricted beach area

for entering a prohibited or restricted beach area Up to $2,500 for damaging vegetation or natural features

for damaging vegetation or natural features Up to $3,000 for harming or disturbing wildlife

for harming or disturbing wildlife Up to $2,000 for disobeying authorized signage

The new Beach By-law is not a stand-alone measure. It is the latest step in a planned environmental stewardship approach that has been advancing through the Destination Wasaga Master Plan process since May 2025. From the outset, the Town has embedded environmental leadership into Destination Wasaga by prioritizing green infrastructure, nature-based solutions, responsible beachfront management, and the continued protection of sensitive habitat and natural features.

"This Council believes Wasaga Beach can stand among the great recreation and nature-based destinations of the world, and that vision depends on protecting the dunes, critical habitat and natural shoreline that makes this place so special," said Mayor Smith.

As part of this planned approach, the Town has maintained established Ontario Parks conservation protocols, including long-standing no-go and no-rake zones, restricted mechanical beach-cleaning equipment from protected habitat areas, advanced staff training and collaboration with Birds Canada, created dedicated Destination Wasaga Piping Plover stewardship roles, and launched a Municipal Plover Stewardship Volunteer Program.

The Town continues to work with the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority on a long-term Municipal Piping Plover Stewardship Strategy and Municipal Beach Management Plan. It is also delivering a comprehensive system of educational and interpretive signage to help residents and visitors understand where protected habitat begins, why Piping Plover habitat is sensitive, how to avoid disturbance, and why staying out of restricted areas is essential.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to have fun and enjoy the longest freshwater beach in the world, while respecting all fencing, signage, and protected areas. Anyone who observes people entering protected areas or disturbing wildlife or sensitive habitat is asked to contact the Town at 705-429-2511.

Quick Facts

For more than 100 years, Wasaga Beach has been Ontario's iconic summer playground. Today, the Town welcomes over two million visitors annually, making it one of Ontario's most visited destinations.

Wasaga Beach is the longest freshwater beach in the world, stretching more than 14 kilometres across eight beach areas.

The Destination Wasaga Master Plan has been shaped through extensive public engagement. Between November 2025 and April 2026, more than 1,500 residents, local businesses, community partners, provincial stakeholders and students participated through public meetings, workshops, virtual feedback and online tools. Watch the Town's engagement videos on the Town of Wasaga Beach YouTube channel.

The new by-law includes fines of up to $3,000 for harming or disturbing wildlife on the beach. Fines for damaging vegetation or natural features on the beach can reach up to $2,500.

Comparable beach, park, and conservation-area fines reviewed in Ontario and across Canada commonly range from $100 to $600, placing Wasaga Beach's new penalties among the strongest identified.

Learn more about Destination Wasaga: wasagabeach.com/imagine

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach

Media contact: Karla Findlay, Special Projects Leader, Email Karla ([email protected]); Sandra Watts, General Manager of External Relations | Director of Communications, Destination Marketing & Intergovernmental Affairs, Email Sandra ([email protected])