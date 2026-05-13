Wasaga Beach Calls on Food Truck Vendors to Tap Into One of Ontario's Largest Summer Crowds

Call for Vendors offers food truck vendors a chance to be part of one of Canada's busiest beachfront destinations

WASAGA BEACH, ON, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Food truck vendors across Ontario are being invited to take part in one of the province's busiest summer tourism destinations, as the Town of Wasaga Beach opens applications for its 2026-2028 season of festivals and events.

With millions of visitors arriving each year, the opportunity connects mobile food operators with consistent, high-volume crowds across peak summer weekends and major event dates.

"This is about being part of the full Wasaga Beach summer experience," said Mayor Brian Smith. "People come here for the beach, the events, and the atmosphere--and great food is a big part of that. We're looking for mobile food vendors who want to be part of a destination that draws millions of visitors and continues to grow year after year."

The Town's 2026-2028 events calendar is anchored by major draws, from symphony fireworks on Canada Day to the award-winning Memories of Summer music festival--now expanding to three days of live performances--and new experiences like the first annual Wasaga BeachLife Festival. Together, these events create multiple peak revenue moments for vendors, supported by a consistent flow of repeat visitors throughout the summer.

Returning fall events, including the Stonebridge Wasaga Beach Blues Festival and the Mayor's Rodeo and Hootenanny Fall Festival, further extending earning potential beyond the traditional peak months--and part of the Town's strategy to build a longer and more resilient tourism season.

Vendors selected through this process will also have the opportunity to participate in the Town's planned Food Truck Festival in spring/summer 2027, helping grow Wasaga Beach's food and festival scene.

As part of its continued focus on enhancing the beachfront and event experience, the Town is seeking qualified food vendors who can help create a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere for visitors. Successful applicants will offer strong menus, reliable service, and the ability to operate across a range of outdoor events and peak summer conditions.

Interested vendors can review the full Request for Prequalification (RFPQ) and submit applications through the Town's Bids and Tenders platform: wasagabeach.bidsandtenders.ca

QUICK FACTS

Wasaga Beach is the longest freshwater beach in the world.

Each year, the Town of Wasaga Beach welcomes upwards of 2 million visitors to its iconic Ontario beachfront community, drawn by local businesses, live music festivals and events, and 14 km of soft, sandy shoreline.

Recognized as one of Ontario's Top 100 Festivals and Events, Memories of Summer welcomes more than 12,000 attendees annually -- and general admission is always free.

Wasaga Beach continues to be recognized by leading travel publications and organizations--including Lonely Planet, Narcity Canada, and Destination Canada--as one of Canada's top beach destinations.

Related links:

Plan your visit to Wasaga Beach.

Learn more about Destination Wasaga.

Learn more about Festivals and Events in Wasaga Beach.

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach

Media contact: Karla Findlay, Special Projects Leader, [email protected]